EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the various Champions League titles that the Spaniard has won during his time at Real Madrid. The defender has been an important part of his squad for his entire senior career, and his consistency has been rewarded with a 93-rated version in Ultimate Team.

This is the latest Flashback SBC released during the Team of the Season promo after the Renato Sanches Flashback card. While the requirements of both SBCs are similar, the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC card offers a more versatile set of abilities, as he can play as a center-back, left-back, and right-back on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC

Nacho has amazing stats

To unlock the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC card, gamers have to submit a total of four squads in Ultimate Team. These are the specific requirements of each segment needed to obtain the Real Madrid superstar:

Task 1: Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: LaLiga

LaLiga EA Sports players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of multiple TOTS or Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC more expensive than expected.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Nacho Fernandez Flashback SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Real Madrid

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 2: Spain

Irene Paredes: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 37,000 coins

Task 3: LaLiga

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Luis Alberto: 84

Koke: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

