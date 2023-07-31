EA FC 24 Atletico Madrid player predicted ratings

Football fans anxiously awaiting the release of EA FC 24 are interested to see how Atletico Madrid performs overall. The Spanish club are renowned for its defensive prowess in the world of football and are considered one of the best in the league. However, the 2022/23 season was comparatively poor as they slipped in their area of expertise, eventually securing the third spot on the table behind their neighbors.

To pile up on the misery, they were eliminated from the Champions League group stage and lost in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, ending their season trophyless. Their season-long performance is anticipated to have a significant impact on how they perform in EA FC 24.

Atletico Madrid players in EA FC 24 are expected to have a consistent overall rating

Atletico Madrid celebrates a crucial goal (Image via Getty)

Having scored 70 goals, the same as the champions Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have displayed a phenomenal goal-scoring run in La Liga last season. Players like Koke, Alvaro Morata, and Antoine Griezmann were crucial in achieving this.

Atletico's defense, on the other hand, conceded 33 goals in the 2022/23 season. Although it is the second-best number behind Barcelona, ranking fourth in the clean sheet chart showed concerns. These details can be reflected in their ratings in the game, presenting a challenging and complicated decision for online gamers.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata (Image via Getty)

On the bright side, Javi Galan and Cesar Azpilicueta were added to Atletico Madrid's team, enhancing their defense. Joao Felix has returned from his loan spell at Chelsea, which will definitely have an impact on their upcoming season.

Additionally, it gives players the chance to design original tactics in a virtual football setting. Here's a list of Atletico Madrid footballers, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23:

Goalkeepers:

Jan Oblak - 89 (-2)

Ivo Grbic - 74

Antonio Gomis - 63

Defenders:

Axel Witsel - 79 (-4)

Cesar Azplilicueta - 81 (-2)

Stefan Savic - 84

Yannick Carrasco - 84

Jose Gimenez - 83 (-1)

Reinildo - 80 (+3)

Caglar Soyuncu - 79

Mario Hermoso - 82

Javi Galan - 80 (+4)

Nahuel Molina - 79 (+3)

Santiago Mourino - 63

Midfielders:

Koke - 82 (-3)

Vitolo - 77 (-1)

Saul Niguez - 80

Rodrigo De Paul - 84 (+2)

Thomas Lemar - 83

Marcos Llorente - 84 (-2)

Pablo Barrios - 67 (+5)

Forwards:

Antoine Griezmann - 85

Alvaro Morata - 83

Memphis Depay - 85

Angel Correa - 83

Joao Felix - 84 (+1)

Victor Mollejo - 70

Sergio Camello - 73 (+6)

Rodrigo Riquelme - 74 (+8)

Samuel Dias Lino - 75 (+1)

Diego Bri - 61 (+3)

High hopes from Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in EA FC 24

Antoine Griezmann celebrating his goal-scoring run (Image via Getty)

The 32-year-old French forward has dominated the offensive areas of play throughout the game. Antoine Griezmann is a versatile player who can play as an offensive midfielder, winger, or striker if needed and is renowned for his work ethic, passing skills, and attacking power.

His turnaround has been exceptional as he recorded 16 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions last season, double of what he scored during the 2021/22 season. This rejuvenation after struggling for form will definitely be visible in EA FC 24.

The Spanish team shows hope and determination for the upcoming EA Sports title (Image via Getty)

Atletico Madrid had certain areas where they could have done better. They struggled to defeat opponents that defended deeply and were inconsistent in La Liga. Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid have shown that they are still a force to be reckoned with in spite of these weaknesses and will be evidently translated into their EA FC 24 overall ratings.

They have a solid core of players and Diego Simeone has them well-coached. Their 2-1 victory against Manchester City in the pre-season friendlies does show glimpses of what can be expected from them this season.