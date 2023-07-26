Chelsea had a disappointing season, with their fans being disappointed for the most part of it. They finished 12th in the Premier League, their worst in the English League's history, and didn't qualify for any European tournaments for the upcoming season. These results might cause some changes in the club's ratings in EA FC 24.

Several factors contributed to the team's struggles last season, including the financial limitations hindering their transfer activities, injuries, and poor managerial calls. Moreover, the departures of key players like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz this summer seemed to have further eroded confidence in the team. These factors may influence how Chelsea is rated in the upcoming EA Sports football title.

Chelsea players in EA FC 24 may struggle to have an upgraded overall rating

Last season was a tough one for Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Chelsea struggled to come out on top in games consistently when being managed by Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, and Frank Lampard. These coaches had different playing styles, which the team found difficult to adjust to.

Despite all this, Chelsea had some positive aspects in the 2022-23 season that will be reflected in EA FC 24. The club's academy produced promising talents such as Reece James, Conor Gallagher, and Lewis Hall, who played essential roles in the team. Additionally, the Blues have experienced players who can adapt and make a significant impact on the game.

Next season will be a hopeful one for Chelsea (Image via Getty)

Frank Lampard's leadership towards the end of the season showed signs of improvement. They won two and drew one out of their last five Premier League games. With new ownership and potential transfer targets on the horizon, Chelsea aims to start the 2023-24 season strongly and compete for trophies again.

Here's a list of players, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 81 (+1)

Marcus Bettinelli - 71

Gabriel Slonina - 65

Defenders

Thiago Silva - 85

Ben Chilwell - 82

Malang Sarr - 75

Trevoh Chalobah - 76

Reece James - 84 (+1)

Marc Cucurella - 81

Wesley Fofana - 79 (+1)

Benoit Badiashile - 77 (+1)

Levi Colwill - 71 (+2)

Malo Gusto - 75 (+1)

Lewis Hall - 61 (+2)

Midfielders

Callum Hudson - Odoi - 77 (-1)

Conor Gellagher - 78

Carney Chukwuemeka - 64

Enzo Fernandez - 81 (+4)

Cesare Casadei - 64

Andrey Santos - 70

Forwards

Ramelu Lukaku - 85 (-1)

Raheem Sterling - 85 (-2)

Hakim Ziyech - 83 (-1)

Christopher Nkunku - 86

Mykhaylo Mudryk - 75 (+2)

Armando Broja - 75

Noni Madueke - 77

Nicolas Jackson - 75 (+11)

Angelo Gabriel - 69

Diego Moreira - 67

The experienced Thiago Silva celebrating with his team (Image via Getty)

The 38-year-old Brazilian, Thiago Silva, had a commendable season in 2022-23, despite the team's overall struggles. He made 27 Premier League appearances and played in 10 Champions League matches. Silva's defensive statistics were impressive, with 99 aerial duels won, 20 successful tackles, and 15 blocks. His pass completion rate was an impressive 90.9%. These will make a difference in his form and rating in the upcoming game.

With a strong lineup and determination, The Blues are expected to perform better under a new manager in the upcoming season. The club's loyal fans will definitely look forward to picking some of the players in EA FC 24.