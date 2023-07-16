Will Liga MX be in EA FC24? List of all leagues and more

Fans are eager to get their hands on EA Sports FC 24 as its release date draws near. Studios developing football games are racing to acquire licenses, exclusive deals, and partnerships. Electronic Arts and FIFA have parted ways, and while FIFA 24's publisher is yet to be announced, EA is busy securing long-term contracts with major soccer stars.

That said, EA has confirmed that a lot of content produced through significant partnerships will remain in the game. This article will provide you with essential news and information about all the leagues in FC 24.

Major leagues in EA Sports FC 24

Liga MX BBVA and other leagues

List of leagues coming in EA Sports FC 24 (Images via EA Sports)

The major Mexican national league, Liga MX BBVA, will not be available in its entirety. Teams like Tigres will be absent from FC 24 and instead be featured in eFootball. This is due to a long-term deal between Konami and Liga MX. That means the Mexican league will once again be absent from a soccer game made by EA.

FC 24's developers have confirmed the inclusion of these competitions:

Argentina : LFP

: LFP Australia : A-League

: A-League Austria : Austrian Bundesliga

: Austrian Bundesliga China : CSL

: CSL England : Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, National League

: Premier League, EFL Championship, League One, League Two, National League France : Ligue 1, Ligue 2

: Ligue 1, Ligue 2 Germany : Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga

: Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, 3. Liga Italy : Serie A, Serie B

: Serie A, Serie B Netherlands : Eredivisie

: Eredivisie Portugal : Liga Portugal

: Liga Portugal Republic of Korea : K League

: K League Romania : Liga I

: Liga I Saudi Arabia : RSL

: RSL Scotland : SPFL

: SPFL Spain : La Liga, Segunda División

: La Liga, Segunda División USA : MLS

: MLS Rest of World

Women : Women's Champions League, Barclays Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), National Women's Soccer League (USA), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany/new), La Liga F (Spain/new)

: Women's Champions League, Barclays Women's Super League (England), D1 Arkema (France), National Women's Soccer League (USA), Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany/new), La Liga F (Spain/new) Europe/International: Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana

EA Sports vs. Konami

Game footage from EA Sports FC 24 (Images via EA Sports)

The biggest threat to EA Sports FC 24 is eFootball, developed by Konami, which already has multiple exclusive club and league licenses. However, Electronic Arts has been standing its ground and may offer more exciting content related to football in the future.

Authenticity is crucial in soccer simulation, as players want to experience games with real players, clubs, and leagues. Fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo need not worry, as both the MLS and Saudi Pro League will be available in the game, offering exciting options in Ultimate Team.

In conclusion, while the title may not have Liga MX BBVA due to an exclusive deal with eFootball, it will still feature a wide range of leagues and competitions.