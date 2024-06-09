EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EURO-themed player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC being up for grabs. The Frenchman has received an incredible 94-rated item that can be further upgraded if France performs well at the upcoming EURO tournament.

Path to Glory cards receive upgrades if a nation fulfills certain stipulations in the upcoming events, and the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC card is no different. The PSG attacker already has the stats, attributes, and PlayStyles required to be a meta attacker, and further boosts will only make him even more overpowered.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC

Barcola has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Luis Diaz SBC which required seven segments to be completed, the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC only requires two. This makes the SBC much more accessible and easier to complete for the masses, and its affordable nature is likely to make it popular amongst gamers worldwide.

These are the requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: France

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 2: Ligue 1

Players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Minimum one in your starting eleven Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The SBC does not even require a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card, making it much easier to complete in the current state of the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Path to Glory promo to complete the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC most efficiently and optimally:

Task 1: France

Wendie Renard: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Matthias Ginter: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Cost: 73,000 coins

Task 2: Ligue 1

Georgia Stanway: 93

Alexandra Popp: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Patrick Schick: 83

Sebastian Haller: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 104,000 coins

With an overall expected cost of around 177,000 coins, the EA FC 24 Bradley Barcola Path to Glory SBC is certainly worth unlocking. Not only is the card dynamic in nature and possesses some amazing stats already, but the French football team is also likely to perform well at the tournament and secure some upgrades for this item.

