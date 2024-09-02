EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the much-desired special version of the English youngster. This item was released earlier in the game cycle during the Festival of Football celebrations and has not been added back into packs during the ongoing promo, making the SBC even more exciting.

With the game cycle of Ultimate Team coming to an end before the release of EA FC 25, gamers are eager to collect as many special cards as possible to end the year on a high note. The EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC is the perfect addition for such a time, as this 98-rated Path to Glory card is one of the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC in Ultimate Team

The SBC has 13 segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Rio Ferdinand FUTTIES Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC also requires a lot of segments to be unlocked. These are the requirements of each of the 13 squads needed to unlock the amazing 98-rated right-winger:

Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

93-rated squad (x6)

Team overall rating: Minimum 93

94-rated squad (x6)

Team overall rating: Minimum 94

While the rating requirements are rather high, fodder is extremely easy to obtain in the current state of the game and the SBC does not even require any Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) cards to be completed. This makes the Bukayo Saka PTG SBC easier to unlock.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With so many high-rated players from past promos being up for grabs during the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promos, the price of fodder items is really low in the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest options you can go for to complete the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC most optimally and efficiently possible:

Premier League

Manuel Ugarte: 94

Ilkay Gundogan: 93

Georges Mikautadze: 93

Jorge Sanchez: 93

Maximilian Mittelstaadt: 93

Ariel Lassiter: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Cost:74,000 coins

93-rated squad

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Nadine Kessler: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Hristo Stoichkov: 94

Birgit Prinz: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Cost: 84,000 coins

94-rated squad

Marc Guehi: 94

Wesley Sneijder: 94

Carles Puyol: 94

Athenea: 94

Luis Hernandez: 94

Fred: 94

Alexandr Golovin: 94

Kalidou Koulibaly: 94

Patri Guijarro: 94

Jorge Campos: 93

Rui Costa: 93

Cost: 125,000 coins

Overall, the EA FC 24 Bukayo Saka PTG SBC is definitely worth completing.

