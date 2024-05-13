EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC for gamers to add to their squad, with a player pick offering a choice between the 5-star skill moves and 5-star weak foot versions of the card. With the best players from D1 Arkema recently receiving Team of the Season cards, the former female French superstar is also now available as an SBC player pick item.

The Ultimate Birthday promo was released earlier in the game cycle, featuring both current-gen players and boosted versions of Icons. These special items received upgrades to their overall stats, as well as their skill moves and weak foot abilities. The EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon cards also offer a choice between either the weak foot or the skill moves, making the player pick SBC even more interesting.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

There are two versions of the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon card (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Lothar Matthaus TOTY Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC also requires multiple segments to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. These are the requirements:

Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Exactly silver

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Les Bleues

France players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Top-Notch

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Cheapest solutions for the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC:

Born Legend

Any 11 rare bronze players

Rising Star

Any 11 rare silver players

On a Loan (EA FC 24 Camille Abily Ultimate Birthday Icon)

Thiago: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Fabinho: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Unai Simon: 83

Cost: 13,000 coins

Les Bleues

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 39,000 coins

88-rated squad

Marcel Hartel: 91

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Cost: 78,000 coins

Top-Notch

Marcel Hartel: 91

Irene Paredes: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Cost: 78,000 coins

89-rated squad

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Harry Kane: 90

Dani Parejo: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Kim Little: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Mary Earps: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Lauren Hemp: 86

Cost: 110,000 coins

90-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 141,000 coins

91-rated squad

Ada Hegerberg: 93

Clara Mateo: 92

Barbara Dunst: 92

Natasha Kowalski: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Kinga Szemik: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Cost: 185,000 coins

