EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC card being up for grabs. This center-back from Marseille has received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats. His latest card possesses the attributes and PlayStyles required to be an excellent defender on the virtual pitch.

With how overpowered crosses are in this game's current meta, most prefer tall center-backs to defend against the aerial threat of players like Drogba and Haaland. While the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC card is not the tallest, it possesses the Aerial PlayStyle+ in FUT, as well as Long Ball+ and Intercept+. This makes it an appealing proposition for those looking for a Ligue 1 CB.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC

This is by far the cheapest SBC released so far during the Ligue 1 TOTS promo. While players like Kadidiatou Diani and Moussa Sissoko require multiple squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC has just one segment. Here are its conditions:

Players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting squad: Minimum 11

This SBC doesn't require a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card, making it much more affordable and accessible for gamers looking to unlock a cheap and overpowered defender to add to their squads.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC in the most cost-effective and optimal way possible:

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Matthias Ginter: 84

Milan Skriniar: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Gabriel: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 23,000 coins. The card itself is available for as little as the cheapest available 91-rated item on Ultimate Team's transfer market. Moreover, this card has several merits that make it usable on the virtual pitch as a center-back.

Mbemba has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Not only does the EA FC 24 Chancel Mbemba TOTS SBC card possess some of the most useful PlayStyles for a defender, it also boasts the following key stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 66

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 91

Physicality: 92

What this card brings to the table makes the SBC worth completing in the current state of Ultimate Team.

