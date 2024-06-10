EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team during the ongoing Festival of Football celebrations, with the Venezuelan midfielder receiving a boosted dynamic card. While the card has already received an impressive initial upgrade, he can become even better if his nation performs well at the COPA America.

Path to Glory cards are an incredible addition to the game, providing fans with live cards that receive boosts if their team fulfills certain stipulations in the upcoming EURO or Copa America tournaments. While Venezuela might not be the most accomplished national side at the event, the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC card still has the potential to be elite-tier in the current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team

Machis has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Luis Diaz SBC, which required seven segments to be completed in total, the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC card can be unlocked by submitting just one squad of players in Ultimate Team. This will make him a popular card amongst gamers who want a cheap yet meta attacker, especially as a winger on the virtual pitch.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned for the squad needed to complete the SBC:

LaLiga EA SPORTS players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the starting squad: Minimum 11

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player will certainly make the SBC a bit more expensive than anticipated. However, these items can be easily obtained as untradeables via various objectives, challenges, and rewards, making the card easier to unlock.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC in Ultimate Team

The path of fodder players is currently quite low due to the number of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team store. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC during the ongoing promo:

Selma Bacha: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Gabriel: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 24 Darwin Machis Path to Glory SBC is around 58,000 coins, which is reasonable for a 93-rated dynamic card that already possesses some impressive stats and PlayStyles for his position.

