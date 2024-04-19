EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With Team of the Season arriving in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution for gamers to upgrade their midfields on the virtual pitch. This EVO is meant exclusively for defensive midfielders (CDMs), allowing gamers to bolster their stats and make them more usable in the current meta.

This is similar to the recently released Attacking Mid Connection EVO, but instead of upgrading CAMs, it upgrades CDMs instead. Both Evolutions combine to make the perfect system for gamers to bring the best out of their midfielders in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution is also free to unlock and complete.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution

Ruben Neves can be upgraded (image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the boosts offered by the EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 87

Pace: Max 88

Dribbling: Max 88

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

Position: CDM

These are some of the best players who meet this criteria and can be upgraded:

Yaya Toure: 87

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Ruben Neves: 87

Khephren Thuram: 87

Eduardo Camavinga: 87

Emmanuel Petit: 87

Konrad Laimer: 87

Denis Zakaria: 87

Enzo Fernandez: 87

Ramires: 86

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution

Similar to most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Defensive Mid Connection Evolution also contains three levels. These are the upgrades offered by each separate segment:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +2

Physical +1

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +1

Passing +3

Dribbling +3

Physical +3

Weak foot +1 star

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +2

Defending +2

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

PlayStyle Anticipate

PLayStyle Quickstep

PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass

These are the challenges you have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to receive the upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist four goals Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two Rivals or Champions games using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Not only does the EVO offer a boost in ratings, stats, weak foot abilities, and PlayStyles, it is also free to complete. This makes it a worthwhile proposition.