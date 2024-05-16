EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the final player SBC of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC item being up for grabs. The attacker has consistently performed well for Lille in the French top flight, earning him multiple performance-based special cards in Ultimate Team along the way. His latest 91-rated TOTS item even features five-star skill moves.

Alongside a massive boost to his overall rating, stats, and skill moves, the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC card also possesses the Quickstep+, First Touch+, and Trickster+ playstyles. This makes him an amazing winger in the game's current meta, especially with his impressive pace and dribbling abilities.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC

Zhegrova has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Alexandre Lacazette TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC only requires two squads to complete, making it much more affordable and accessible for the masses. While the overall rating and stats are not as good as Lacazette, the five-star skiller still possesses some amazing stats. These are the exact requirements of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The SBC accepts both Team of the Season and Team of the Week players, which makes it easier to complete since obtaining the former is simpler than the latter in Ultimate Team.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova TOTS SBC in the most optimal and efficient way:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Khadija Shaw: 85

Nicklas Sul: 84

Koke: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Sara Dabritz: 84

Cost: 38,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Kim Min Jae: 84

Ashleigh Neville: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 88,000 coins, which is a reasonable price for a five-star skiller from Ligue 1. Overall, the SBC is worth completing for gamers looking to add a dribbling specialist to their roster.

