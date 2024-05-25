EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the Serie A Team of the Season promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC now available. The Armenian playmaker has been amazing for Inter in this team's title-winning campaign this season. His real-life performances have granted him an in-game 93-rated special card with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

Aside from the boost to his overall rating, stats, weak foot, and skill moves, he now possesses the Finesse Shot+, Pinged Pass+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles. This makes him an incredible attacking midfielder in this game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC

Despite possessing some amazing stats and PlayStyles, the EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC is extremely affordable and easy to complete. Unlike the recently released Renato Sanches Flashback challenge, it only requires two squads to be submitted.

Here's what you need to complete the new SBC:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The SBC does not require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players, which will make it easy to complete in the Ultimate Team transfer market's current state.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low due to the number of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team Store.

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: Serie A

Gregor Kobel: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Gabriel Martinelli: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Thiago: 84

Gabriel: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 23,000 coins

Task 2: 88-rated squad

Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92

Marcel Hartel: 91

Leif Davis: 91

Dani Parejo: 86

Jack Grealish: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Millie Bright: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

John Stones: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Koke: 84

Cost: 92,000 coins

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 115,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain, considering the reward on offer. While the card might be hard to accommodate into a squad due to Henrikh's nationality, there are plenty of Inter players in the TOTS roster that will provide him the chemistry he needs to be amazing on the virtual pitch.

