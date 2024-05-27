  • home icon
  EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 27, 2024 17:34 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in Ultimate Team as the latest player SBC of the Serie A Team of the Season event. The Argentine defender is renowned for his loyalty towards Inter, having been the captain of the club for years and helping them achieve success at the highest level.

This is the latest Icon SBC released by EA Sports as part of the Team of the Season event. With how popular and successful he was in the Italian top flight during his playing days, it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC is an ideal challenge to be released during Serie A TOTS.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

There are six segments (Image via EA Sports)
Similar to the recently released Andrea Pirlo Icon SBC, the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC also requires several segments to be unlocked. However, the reward for the challenge is a player pick, allowing gamers to choose between the five-star skills or the five-star weak-foot version of the legendary Argentine. These are the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Exactly silver

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 4: Nerazzurri

  • Inter players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 5: La Albiceleste

  • Argentina players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 6: League Finesse

  • Serie A TIM players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC

Zanetti has amazing stats (Image via EA SPorts)
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Born Legend

  • 11 rare bronze players

Task 2: Rising Star

  • 11 rare silver players

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 24 Javier Zanetti Ultimate Birthday Icon SBC)

  • 83 rated squad

Task 4: Nerazzurri

  • Lautaro Martinez: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Marcos Llorente: 84
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Pernille Harder: 84
  • Serge Gnabry: 84
  • Thomas Muller: 84
  • Julian Brandt: 84
  • Lucas Hernandez: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Lieke Martens: 84

Cost: 25,000 coins

Task 5: La Albiceleste

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Koke: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Leroy Sane: 84
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Lisandro Martinez: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Task 6: League Finesse

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • John Stones: 85
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Luis Alberto: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

