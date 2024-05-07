EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC to celebrate the Bundesliga Team of the Season, with the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC up for grabs in Ultimate Team. The Brazilian defender is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the game, and gamers can now get this special card by submitting some SBC squads.

The Bundesliga Team of the Season event has been a massive success so far in Ultimate Team. Not only has there been a lineup of special cards added to the game, but there have also been several Icon SBCs featuring legends of German club football, such as Lothar Matthaus. The EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC

There are a total of 10 segments required to complete the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC, with the following requirements:

Brazil

Brazil players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Top Form

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

The requirement of multiple TOTS or Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC more expensive than anticipated.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC

Lucio has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC:

Brazil

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 56,000 coins

Serie A

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 71,000 coins

Bundesliga

Barbara Dunst: 92

Leif Davis: 91

Bernardo Silva: 88

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Mathhias Ginter: 84

Thiago: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Cost: 63,000 coins

88-rated squad

Edmond Tapsoba: 91

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Ewa Pajor: 90

Paulo Dybala: 89

Jack Grealish: 85

John Stones: 85

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Merle Frohms: 85

Cost: 96,000 coins

89-rated squad

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Antonio Candreva: 90

Pierre Lees-Melou: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Robert Lewandowski: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Cost: 127,000 coins

90-rated squad

Iago Aspas: 91

Ada Hegerberg: 91

Willi Orban: 91

Edmond Tapsoba: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Elisabeth Terland: 90

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

Rose Lavelle: 87

Toni Kroos: 86

Kim Little: 86

Cost: 182,000 coins

