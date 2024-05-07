EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC to celebrate the Bundesliga Team of the Season, with the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC up for grabs in Ultimate Team. The Brazilian defender is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the game, and gamers can now get this special card by submitting some SBC squads.
The Bundesliga Team of the Season event has been a massive success so far in Ultimate Team. Not only has there been a lineup of special cards added to the game, but there have also been several Icon SBCs featuring legends of German club football, such as Lothar Matthaus. The EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC
There are a total of 10 segments required to complete the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC, with the following requirements:
Brazil
- Brazil players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
The requirement of multiple TOTS or Team of the Week players will make the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC more expensive than anticipated.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Lucio Fantasy FC Hero SBC:
Brazil
- Cucho Hernandez: 88
- Beth Mead: 87
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Pernille Harder: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Jane Campbell: 84
- Jeremias Ledesma: 82
Cost: 56,000 coins
Serie A
- Cucho Hernandez: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Fabinho: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Hannah Blundell: 83
- Kelley O'Hara: 83
Cost: 71,000 coins
Bundesliga
- Barbara Dunst: 92
- Leif Davis: 91
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Stanislav Lobotka: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Mathhias Ginter: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Jane Campbell: 84
Cost: 63,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Edmond Tapsoba: 91
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Ewa Pajor: 90
- Paulo Dybala: 89
- Jack Grealish: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Hakan Calhanoglu: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Merle Frohms: 85
Cost: 96,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
Cost: 127,000 coins
89-rated squad
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
Cost: 127,000 coins
Top Form
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Antonio Candreva: 90
- Pierre Lees-Melou: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
Cost: 127,000 coins
90-rated squad
- Iago Aspas: 91
- Ada Hegerberg: 91
- Willi Orban: 91
- Edmond Tapsoba: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 91
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Rose Lavelle: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Kim Little: 86
Cost: 182,000 coins
Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:
- Kai Havertz TOTS SBC
- Mayra Ramirez TOTS SBC
- Katie McCabe TOTS SBC
- Live TOTS Upgrade Evolution
- Premier League TOTS Evolution