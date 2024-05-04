EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports released the latest Bundesliga Team of the Season player SBC on the very second day of the promo, with the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC being live in Ultimate Team. The Frenchman has been excellent for RB Leipzig this season and has earned an excellent 90-rated item with some amazing stats and attributes.

The defender already possesses an FC Pro Live card in Ultimate Team, but the 90-rated EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC card is even better. He possesses the Pinged Pass+, Intercept+, and Slide Tackle+ PlayStyles, making him an incredible defender in the current meta of the game.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC

Simakan has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the other player SBCs released during Team of the Season, like Kingsley Coman and Ibrahima Konate, the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC only requires two squads to be unlocked. This makes it a lot more accessible to the masses despite his amazing stats. These are the requirements of each segment of the challenge:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: France

Players from France: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The SBC does not require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players to be completed, which makes it even easier to complete and more affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Bundesliga TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Jan Oblak: 88

Rachel Daly: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Nicklas Sule: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Gabriel: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Cost: 26,000 coins

Task 2: France

Jan Oblak: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 42,000 coins

With the overall expected cost of the challenge being just 68,000 coins, the EA FC 24 Mohamed Simakan TOTS SBC is certainly worth completing. The 90-rated card possesses the following key stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 58

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 91

Physicality: 91

Being a Frenchman from the Bundesliga, he will also be easily accommodated into any squad.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: