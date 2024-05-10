EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports is celebrating the recently released Ligue 1 TOTS lineups by introducing the EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC. This Frenchman has been one of the most popular midfielders in Ultimate Team for the past few years because of his various special cards, and his latest special item has the stats required to be overpowered in-game. To get it, you have to complete Sissoko's new Squad Building Challenge.
Flashback cards are an amazing addition to Ultimate Team, as they commemorate previous performances of a player on the virtual pitch. The EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC item is a throwback to his inclusion in FIFA 19 Team of the Season, and his brand new card showcases some impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC
Similar to the recently released Aaron Wan-Bissaka Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC also requires four segments to be completed in Ultimate Team. These are the specific conditions mentioned in each:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
The SBC accepts both TOTS and Team of the Week players, which is useful due to the rarity of TOTW cards in the transfer market.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 Team of the Season promo to complete the EA FC 24 Moussa Sissoko Flashback SBC:
Task 1: France
- Luka Modric: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Paulina Dudek: 84
- Lisandro Martinez: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Thomas Muller: 84
- Yannick Carrasco: 84
- Ismael Bennacer: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
Cost: 27,000 coins
Task 2: Top Form
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Karim Benzema: 90
- Cucho Hernandez: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Aaron Ramsdale: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Memphis Depay: 84
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Alessia Russo: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
Cost: 63,000 coins
Task 3: 88-rated squad
- Leif Davis: 91
- Karim Benzema: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Paulo Dybala: 89
- Jack Grealish: 85
- John Stones: 85
- Hakan Calhanoglu: 85
- Keira Walsh: 85
- Becky Sauerbrunn: 85
- Kailen Sheridan: 85
- Merle Frohms: 85
Cost: 84,000 coins
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Elisabeth Terland: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Karim Benzema: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Robert Lewandowski: 90
- Lucy Bronze: 87
- Gregor Kobel: 87
- Lautaro Martinez: 87
- Toni Kroos: 86
- Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86
- Dani Parejo: 86
Cost: 120,000 coins
