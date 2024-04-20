EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released a new paid EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution being available for 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. This is yet another EVO that transforms a low-rated card into a high-rated Radioactive version, making it easy to accommodate into a squad on the virtual pitch.
Such players have added chemistry perks that make it really easy to fit them into a team with full chemistry. EA Sports has released several EVOs over the course of the game cycle that transform players into Radioactive versions, but the latest EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution is arguably the most impressive, as it offers three PlayStyle+ traits.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution
To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 74
- Pace: Max 73
- Physical: Max 75
- Shooting: Max 60
- Number of PlayStyles: Max six
- Number of PlayStyle+: Max zero
These are some of the best options for this EVO:
- Romeo Lavia
- Marco Friedl
- Levi Colwill
- Albert Sambi Lokonga
- Thomas Foket
- Jean-Philippe Gbamin
- Samuel Moutoussamy
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution
Unlike most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution contains four segments instead of three. Each has its own upgrades and challenges. These are the boosts offered by each segment:
Level 1 upgrades
- Pace +5
- Defending +7
- Physical +7
- PlayStyle Bruiser
- PlayStyle+ Anticipate
Level 2 upgrades
- Pace +5
- Passing +9
- Dribbling +7
- Defending +9
- PlayStyle Relentless
Level 3 upgrades
- Pace +6
- Shooting +10
- Dribbling +9
- PlayStyle Press Proven
- PlayStyle+ First Touch
Level 4 upgrades
- Shooting +9
- Passing +9
- Physical +7
- Weak fot +1 star
- PlayStyle Incisive Pass
- PlayStyle+ Block
You can read more about other EA FC 24 Evolution guides here.
Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail of these amazing boosts for your chosen player via the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution:
Level 1 challenges
- Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges
- Play two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges
- Win two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
- Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
- Achieve two clean sheets in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges
- Win three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.
- Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.
That marks the end of this article. For more such content, follow Sportskeeda.
Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:
Players who deserve Bundesliga TOTS cards || Kai Havertz TOTS Live SBC guide || Mayra Ramirez TOTS Live SBC guide || TOTY Icon Petr Cech SBC guide || Phillip Billing Moments SBC guide
Check out hints, tips & tricks on solving today's NYT wordle, and some very interesting facts on today's answer!