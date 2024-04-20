EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released a new paid EVO in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution being available for 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points. This is yet another EVO that transforms a low-rated card into a high-rated Radioactive version, making it easy to accommodate into a squad on the virtual pitch.

Such players have added chemistry perks that make it really easy to fit them into a team with full chemistry. EA Sports has released several EVOs over the course of the game cycle that transform players into Radioactive versions, but the latest EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution is arguably the most impressive, as it offers three PlayStyle+ traits.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution

Moutousammy can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 74

Pace: Max 73

Physical: Max 75

Shooting: Max 60

Number of PlayStyles: Max six

Number of PlayStyle+: Max zero

These are some of the best options for this EVO:

Romeo Lavia

Marco Friedl

Levi Colwill

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Thomas Foket

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Samuel Moutoussamy

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution

Unlike most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution contains four segments instead of three. Each has its own upgrades and challenges. These are the boosts offered by each segment:

Level 1 upgrades

Pace +5

Defending +7

Physical +7

PlayStyle Bruiser

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Level 2 upgrades

Pace +5

Passing +9

Dribbling +7

Defending +9

PlayStyle Relentless

Level 3 upgrades

Pace +6

Shooting +10

Dribbling +9

PlayStyle Press Proven

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Level 4 upgrades

Shooting +9

Passing +9

Physical +7

Weak fot +1 star

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+ Block

You can read more about other EA FC 24 Evolution guides here.

Meanwhile, these are the challenges you have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes to avail of these amazing boosts for your chosen player via the EA FC 24 Nuclear Defender Evolution:

Level 1 challenges

Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges

Play two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Win two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Win two Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Play one Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges

Win three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro using your active EVO player.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

That marks the end of this article.

