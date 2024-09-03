EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC brings the latest new transfer player card to Ultimate. The Spanish midfielder has secured a move to Girona after a brief stint with FC Barcelona. He will be hoping to perform well for his new side in the latest season of La Liga, helping them replicate their performances from last season.

After the release of players like Ricardo Calafiori and Julian Alvarez, the EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC is a much more budget friendly option for gamers looking to upgrade their squad before the current game cycle of Ultimate Team comes to an end. While the card is cheap and affordable, he has the stats and PlayStyles required to be an excellent midfielder in the game's current meta.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team

Similar to the Mariona FUTTIES SBC released recently, the EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC also requires just one squad to be unlocked in Ultimate Team. With how easy it is to obtain fodder in the current state of the game, this card will be almost free to unlock for gamers around the world.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the single segment required to unlock this 97-rated item in Ultimate Team:

Players from LaLiga EA SPORTS: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the starting squad: 11

Not only is the rating threshold for this solitary squad rather low, the SBC does not even require any Team of the Season or Team of the week cards to be unlocked. This will make the card even easier to obtain, as TOTS and TOTW items are required in plenty of other SBCs, making those challenges harder to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

With so many high-rated special cards still being in packs after the FUTTIES week 5 promo and during the ongoing Pre Season even, the price of fodder players is lower than ever in the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Oriol Romeu FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team:

Wilfreid Zaha: 97

Clint Dempsey: 97

Ferran Torres: 82

Vicario: 82

Engen: 82

Butel: 82

Stefan de Vrij: 82

Dusan Tadic: 82

Tielemans: 82

Yui Hagesawa: 82

Emily van Egmond: 82

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 36,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated midfielder with some amazing stats and PlayStyles.

