EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The first EVO of the Pre-Season event is now live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade high-tier players and make them better at scoring goals on the virtual pitch. This is also a free EVO, as it does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it an amazing proposition for gamers around the globe.

Pre-Season is the final promo of Ultimate Team every year and is often extremely popular due to the amazing content on offer. EA Sports has lived up to the hype yet again, with plenty of player SBCs, EVOs, and special cards being put into packs. The EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist EVO is the perfect addition to kickstart proceedings, as it is free and offers amazing boosts and the Power Shot+ PlayStyle.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution

Davies can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the enticing upgrades offered by the EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements in the world of Ultimate Team:

Overall: Max 95

Shooting: Max 90

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyle+: Max three

These are some of the best items in the game that come under these categories and can be boosted by the EVO:

Lauren Hemp: 95

Alejandro Grimaldo: 95

Rodri: 95

Jamal Musiala: 95

Debinha: 95

Joao Cancelo: 95

Alphonso Davies: 94

All these players will become elite-tier in the current attacking meta of the game with these upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Premium Transition EVO, the EA FC 24 Shooting Specialist Evolution also has two levels. These are the upgrades offered:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +9

PlayStyle Chip Shot

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 2 Upgrades:

Attacking Positioning +10

Finishing +8

Long Shots +6

Shot Power +6

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PLayStyle+ Power Shot

These are the in-game challenges gamers have to complete in modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of the benefits on offer:

Level 1 challenges;

Play two Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.

Win one Squad Battles match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.

Score three goals in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with your active EVO player.

Overall, these tasks are very easy and can be completed in various game modes, making it a worthwhile proposition, especially given that the Shooting Specialist Evolution is free in EA FC 24.

