EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Showdown cards in Ultimate Team, featuring the EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs. With Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta being in the final of the UEFA Europa League, this upcoming fixture has been represented in Ultimate Team by these two overpowered players.

Showdowns are an interesting and exciting concept, bringing real-life football clashes to the virtual world via SBCs. The EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs is the latest such inclusion, and the player from the winning team will receive a +2 boost to the overall rating and stats.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs

Hofmann has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs are unlike most other Showdown SBCs like Alex Sandro vs Caputo, as the two challenges have a varying number of squads required. The German midfielder from Leverkusen requires two squads with the following requirements:

Task 1: Germany

Players from Germany: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Meanwhile, these are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the single squad required to unlock the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta:

Serie A players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The latter requiring a Team of the Week or TOTS player can raise the expected cost of the SBC by a small margin.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs

There are plenty of cheap players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Showdown Jonas Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo.

Ederson has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest solutions for the Hofmann SBC:

Task 1: Germany

Cucho Hernández: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Müller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 25,000 coins

Task 2: Bundesliga

Mara Alber: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 85

Keylor Navas: 85

Thiago: 84

Nick Pope: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 55,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are some of the cheapest players you can buy to unlock Ederson:

Clara Matéo: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Toni Kroos: 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Lieke Martens: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: