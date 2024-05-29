EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the NWSL Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC being up for grabs. The American right-back has had an amazing season for Seattle Reign in the league, earning a 92-rated card in Ultimate Team that provides chemistry to some of the best NWSL players in the game.

The NWSL Team of the Season roster was released alongside the Serie A TOTS lineup in Ultimate Team, featuring massive names like Sophia Smith, Marta, and Alex Morgan. While some might consider these players hard to accommodate into a squad on full chemistry, the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC is the perfect addition to fix this issue due to the chemistry perks these cards possess.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC

Huerta has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Albert Gudmundsson TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC also requires just one squad to be unlocked in the world of Ultimate Team. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the single squad required to unlock the 92-rated American right-back card:

Trending

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in your starting squad: 11

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card will make this SBC more challenging and expensive to complete than anticipated, but gamers can get their hands on untradeable versions of these cards via objectives and SBCs. The low rating threshold of the requirements also makes the SBC much more accessible and easier to complete.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS Plus SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low in the transfer market due to the number of packs being opened in the Ultimate Team store. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A Team of the Season promo to complete the EA FC 24 Sofia Huerta TOTS plus SBC most optimally and efficiently:

Luuk De Jong: 84 (Team of the Week)

Dani Olmo: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Wili Orban: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Lia Waiti: 83

Martina Rosucci: 83

Stefan Savic: 82

Olivia Schough: 82

Caroline Seger: 82

Amir Rrahmani: 81

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 35,000 coins. While this is not an elite-tier defensive card in the current meta of the game, it is still pretty useful for gamers looking to obtain chemistry for NWSL TOTS players like Sophia Smith and Alex Morgan.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback