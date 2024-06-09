EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution now available for gamers to level up their defenders. This is a paid EVO, and fans will have to pay either 500 FC Points or 125,000 coins to unlock its challenges and upgrades.

This is also the third Evolution set released during the Path to Glory event after the EURO/Copa attackers and Star Performer EVOs. However, the other two have been free of cost, while the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender is a paid challenge. That said, the boosts on offer and the eligible players make it worth considering in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution

Bastoni can be upgraded (Image via EA Sports)

To be eligible for the upgrades provided by the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements:

Trending

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 89

Defending: Max 92

Shooting: Max 69

Skill moves: Max four star

Number of PlayStyles: Max seven

Number of PlayStyle+: Max two

These are some of the best players who fulfill these criteria and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution:

Isak Toure: 91

Ronald Araujo: 91

Virgil van Dijk: 91

Nicklas Sule: 91

Alessandro Buongiorno: 91

Alessandro Bastoni: 90

Paulo Maldini: 90

Manuel Akanji: 90

Marquinhos: 90

Vincent Kompany: 89

All these players are already overpowered in this game's current meta, and the EVO will give them a +4 boost to their overall rating and the Intercept PlayStyle+.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution

Similar to the recently released Incisive pass master EVO, the latest EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution also has three separate levels. These are the upgrades offered by each individual level:

Level 1 upgrades

Pace +1

Passing +2

Defending +1

Physical +1

PlayStyle Bruiser

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +2

Passing +2

Dribbling +1

Defending +2

PlayStyle Block

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Defending +1

Physical +2

PlayStyle+ Intercept

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of these boosts:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play four Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding one goal or less using your active EVO player.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play four Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback