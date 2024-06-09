EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution now available for gamers to level up their defenders. This is a paid EVO, and fans will have to pay either 500 FC Points or 125,000 coins to unlock its challenges and upgrades.
This is also the third Evolution set released during the Path to Glory event after the EURO/Copa attackers and Star Performer EVOs. However, the other two have been free of cost, while the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender is a paid challenge. That said, the boosts on offer and the eligible players make it worth considering in Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution
To be eligible for the upgrades provided by the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 89
- Defending: Max 92
- Shooting: Max 69
- Skill moves: Max four star
- Number of PlayStyles: Max seven
- Number of PlayStyle+: Max two
These are some of the best players who fulfill these criteria and can be upgraded via the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution:
- Isak Toure: 91
- Ronald Araujo: 91
- Virgil van Dijk: 91
- Nicklas Sule: 91
- Alessandro Buongiorno: 91
- Alessandro Bastoni: 90
- Paulo Maldini: 90
- Manuel Akanji: 90
- Marquinhos: 90
- Vincent Kompany: 89
All these players are already overpowered in this game's current meta, and the EVO will give them a +4 boost to their overall rating and the Intercept PlayStyle+.
All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution
Similar to the recently released Incisive pass master EVO, the latest EA FC 24 Supreme Defender Evolution also has three separate levels. These are the upgrades offered by each individual level:
Level 1 upgrades
- Pace +1
- Passing +2
- Defending +1
- Physical +1
- PlayStyle Bruiser
Level 2 Upgrades
- Pace +2
- Passing +2
- Dribbling +1
- Defending +2
- PlayStyle Block
Level 3 Upgrades
- Pace +1
- Passing +1
- Dribbling +1
- Defending +1
- Physical +2
- PlayStyle+ Intercept
Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers have to complete in Squad Battles, Rivals, or UT Champions to avail of these boosts:
Level 1 Challenges:
- Play three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
- Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
Level 2 Challenges:
- Play four Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
- Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while conceding one goal or less using your active EVO player.
Level 3 Challenges:
- Play four Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
- Win three Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
- Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.
