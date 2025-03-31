EA FC 25 Jan Oblak Moments SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has unveiled the Jan Oblak Moments SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, allowing players to unlock a special 92-rated version of the Atlético Madrid goalkeeper. This exclusive card highlights one of Oblak's several masterclass performances by providing him with upgraded stats and new PlayStyles on the virtual pitch.

Oblak is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football. He has been a rock for Atletico Madrid and Slovenia with his sharp reflexes and ball-handling. This upgraded version of him reflects those outstanding qualities, resulting in a great goalkeeper for EA FC 25 UT.

All tasks and the cheapest solutions for the EA FC 25 Jan Oblak Moments SBC

Tasks for Jan Oblak Moments SBC (Image via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

To complete the Jan Oblak Moments SBC, players must submit four squads that meet certain requirements. Although it is quite a simple SBC compared to others like the Cristiano Ronaldo Flashback or Gerd Muller Dreamchasers Icon, some players might still need some help. So, we have listed all the tasks along with their cheapest solutions below.

Task 1: Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Cheapest solutions:

Raphaël Guerreiro - 82

Alba Redondo - 84

Valentina Giacinti - 82

Andreas Christensen - 83

Chris Smalling - 82

Amanda Ilestedt - 84

Rafaelle Souza - 82

Niklas Sule - 82

Emily Fox - 81

Rodrigo De Paul - 84

Julia Sellner - 82

Expected price: 7,150 EA FC Coins

Task 2: LALIGA

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Cheapest solutions:

Matthijs de Ligt (84)

Francesco Acerbi (84)

Aleix Garcia (84)

Exequiel Palacios (84)

Kingsley Coman (84)

Dusan Vlahovic (84)

Casemiro (84)

Sadio Mane (84)

Benjamin Pavard (84)

Federico Dimarco (84)

Nayef Aguerd (79)

Expected price: 8,500 EA FC Coins

Task 3: Top Form

TOTW Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Cheapest solutions:

Ashleigh Neville (83)

Francesco Acerbi (84)

Melchie Dumornay (83)

Cristian Romero (84)

Diogo Costa (84)

Iago Aspas (84)

Gerard Moreno (83)

Rodrigo De Paul (84)

Exequiel Palacios (84)

Raul Jimenez TOTW (85)

Luana (82)

Expected price: 20,250 EA FC Coins

Task 4: 85-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Minimum 1

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Cheapest solutions:

Andy Robertson (85)

Federico Dimarco (84)

Ben White (84)

Casemiro (84)

James Maddison (85)

Adrien Rabiot (83)

Mike Maignan TOTW (89)

Sadio Mané (84)

Lisandro Martinez (84)

Bruno Guimaraes (85)

Hannah Blundell (84)

Expected price: 24,950 EA FC Coins

The total estimated cost to complete the Jan Oblak Moments SBC is around 69,450 EA FC Coins, which is quite low for such an outstanding card. However, these prices might change due to price fluctuations in the Transfer Market.

EA FC 25 Jan Oblak Moments SBC: Is it worth it?

Stats of Tasks for Jan Oblak Moments (Image via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The new 92-rated Jan Oblak Moments card features standout attributes like 90-Diving, 94-Handling, 83-Kicking, 92-Reflexes, and 90-Positioning. These stats undoubtedly earn him a spot among the best goalkeepers in Ultimate Team, like the 93-rated Iker Casillas and 92-rated Lev Yashin Icon.

Aside from these outstanding stats, Oblak has the Far Reach+ and Deflector+ PlayStyles to deal with far corner or rebound shots. His being an Atletico Madrid goalkeeper allows for good chemistry, especially for those building a LaLiga-centric team.

If you are still looking for a good goalkeeper, this is a great opportunity to grab a 92-rated one for your Ultimate Team. Moreover, the price is also quite reasonable for a card of this caliber, so you should complete this SBC before it expires.

