EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Arsenal: Sportskeeda Prediction

Arsenal continue to rise as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and their EA FC 26 player ratings are sure to be a hot topic among fans. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have become one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League while showing they can challenge the best in Europe.

I have predicted the ratings for Arsenal players in EA FC 26, considering their EA FC 25 stats and their performances in the 2024–25 season. So if you were wondering how high Saka, Odegaard, Rice, or Havertz could be rated this year, you’re in the right place.

NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Arsenal 2024–25 Season Recap

Arsenal once again came close to ending their wait for the Premier League title, finishing second behind Liverpool. It was a campaign filled with consistency in the league and strong showings in Europe, although cup success slipped away. Moreover, Kai Havertz was the leading goalscorer, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice continued to perform at the highest level.

Premier League: 2nd

2nd FA Cup: Third Round exit

Third Round exit EFL Cup: Semi-finals

Semi-finals UCL: Semi-finals

Semi-finals Top players: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Arsenal

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 ratings for Chelsea players based on their ratings from the previous instalment and also their performance from last season:





Player







Position







FC 25 Rating







Predicted FC 26 Rating







Martin Odegaard







CAM/CM







89







89







Bukayo Saka







RW







87







88







William Saliba







CB







87







88







Declan Rice







CDM/CM/CB







87







88







Gabriel Magalhaes







CB







86







88







Viktor Gyokeres







ST







84







87







David Raya







GK







83







86







Kai Havertz







ST/CAM







83







85







Mikel Merino







CM/CAM/ST







85







85







Ben White







RB/CB







84







84







Leandro Trossard







LW/ST/CAM







83







83







Martin Zubimendi







CDM/CM







81







83







Jurrien Timber







RB/LB/CB







79







82







Gabriel Martinelli







LW/ST/RW







83







82







Eberechi Eze







LW/CAM







81







81







Gabriel Jesus







ST/LW/RW







82







81







Riccardo Calafiori







LB/CB/RB







78







80







Noni Madueke







RW/LW







78







79







Kepa Arrizabalaga







GK







79







79







Oleksandr Zinchenko







LB/CM







79







78







Christian Norgaard







CDM/CM







77







78







Myles Lewis-Skelly







LB/CDM







58







78







Cristhian Mosquera







CB/RB







77







77







Fabio Vieira







CAM/RW







77







77







Jakub Kiwior







CB/LB







76







76







Reiss Nelson







LW/RW







75







75







Ethan Nwaneri







CAM/RW







64







75







Albert Sambi Lokonga







CM







75







75







Max Dowman







RW/CAM







-







69





We can expect most Arsenal players to be upgraded in EA FC 26. Saka, Odegaard, Saliba, Gabriel, and Rice would be some of the highest-rated players in the squad. Moreover, youngsters like Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri might receive upgrades to their overall ratings boost for their impressive 2024-25 campaign.

Arsenal's squad in FC 26 will miss some faces like Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The London-based club would also feature new signings like Kepa, Zubimendi, Norgaard, Madueke, Mosquera, Gyokeres, and Eze. These new signings would also revive upgraded stats for their performance last season for their previous clubs.

The predicted Arsenal squad looks like one of the most balanced teams. These players would not only be great to manage in Career Mode, but also help build a strong squad in Ultimate Team. Until EA Sports announces the official ratings, let us know if you agree with our predictions.

