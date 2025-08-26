EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Arsenal: Sportskeeda Prediction

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 26, 2025 18:31 GMT
EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Arsenal
EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Arsenal (Image via EA Sports)

Arsenal continue to rise as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and their EA FC 26 player ratings are sure to be a hot topic among fans. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have become one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League while showing they can challenge the best in Europe.

I have predicted the ratings for Arsenal players in EA FC 26, considering their EA FC 25 stats and their performances in the 2024–25 season. So if you were wondering how high Saka, Odegaard, Rice, or Havertz could be rated this year, you’re in the right place.

NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.

Arsenal 2024–25 Season Recap

Arsenal once again came close to ending their wait for the Premier League title, finishing second behind Liverpool. It was a campaign filled with consistency in the league and strong showings in Europe, although cup success slipped away. Moreover, Kai Havertz was the leading goalscorer, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice continued to perform at the highest level.

  • Premier League: 2nd
  • FA Cup: Third Round exit
  • EFL Cup: Semi-finals
  • UCL: Semi-finals
  • Top players: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice

EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Arsenal

Here are the predicted EA FC 26 ratings for Chelsea players based on their ratings from the previous instalment and also their performance from last season:



Player





Position





FC 25 Rating





Predicted FC 26 Rating





Martin Odegaard





CAM/CM





89





89





Bukayo Saka





RW





87





88





William Saliba





CB





87





88





Declan Rice





CDM/CM/CB





87





88





Gabriel Magalhaes





CB





86





88





Viktor Gyokeres





ST





84





87





David Raya





GK





83





86





Kai Havertz





ST/CAM





83





85





Mikel Merino





CM/CAM/ST





85





85





Ben White





RB/CB





84





84





Leandro Trossard





LW/ST/CAM





83





83





Martin Zubimendi





CDM/CM





81





83





Jurrien Timber





RB/LB/CB





79





82





Gabriel Martinelli





LW/ST/RW





83





82





Eberechi Eze





LW/CAM





81





81





Gabriel Jesus





ST/LW/RW





82





81





Riccardo Calafiori





LB/CB/RB





78





80





Noni Madueke





RW/LW





78





79





Kepa Arrizabalaga





GK





79





79





Oleksandr Zinchenko





LB/CM





79





78





Christian Norgaard





CDM/CM





77





78





Myles Lewis-Skelly





LB/CDM





58





78





Cristhian Mosquera





CB/RB





77





77





Fabio Vieira





CAM/RW





77





77





Jakub Kiwior





CB/LB





76





76





Reiss Nelson





LW/RW





75





75





Ethan Nwaneri





CAM/RW





64





75





Albert Sambi Lokonga





CM





75





75





Max Dowman





RW/CAM





-





69



We can expect most Arsenal players to be upgraded in EA FC 26. Saka, Odegaard, Saliba, Gabriel, and Rice would be some of the highest-rated players in the squad. Moreover, youngsters like Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri might receive upgrades to their overall ratings boost for their impressive 2024-25 campaign.

Arsenal's squad in FC 26 will miss some faces like Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The London-based club would also feature new signings like Kepa, Zubimendi, Norgaard, Madueke, Mosquera, Gyokeres, and Eze. These new signings would also revive upgraded stats for their performance last season for their previous clubs.

The predicted Arsenal squad looks like one of the most balanced teams. These players would not only be great to manage in Career Mode, but also help build a strong squad in Ultimate Team. Until EA Sports announces the official ratings, let us know if you agree with our predictions.

About the author
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

