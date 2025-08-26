EA FC 26 Player Ratings for Arsenal: Sportskeeda Prediction

Arsenal continue to rise as one of Europe’s elite clubs, and their EA FC 26 player ratings are sure to be a hot topic among fans. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have become one of the most consistent sides in the Premier League while showing they can challenge the best in Europe.
I have predicted the ratings for Arsenal players in EA FC 26, considering their EA FC 25 stats and their performances in the 2024–25 season. So if you were wondering how high Saka, Odegaard, Rice, or Havertz could be rated this year, you’re in the right place.
NOTE: These ratings are speculative and based on performance trends. Official ratings will be revealed by EA Sports.
Arsenal 2024–25 Season Recap
Arsenal once again came close to ending their wait for the Premier League title, finishing second behind Liverpool. It was a campaign filled with consistency in the league and strong showings in Europe, although cup success slipped away. Moreover, Kai Havertz was the leading goalscorer, while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Declan Rice continued to perform at the highest level.
- Premier League: 2nd
- FA Cup: Third Round exit
- EFL Cup: Semi-finals
- UCL: Semi-finals
- Top players: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice
EA FC 26 player ratings prediction for Arsenal
Here are the predicted EA FC 26 ratings for Arsenal players based on their ratings from the previous instalment and also their performance from last season:
We can expect most Arsenal players to be upgraded in EA FC 26. Saka, Odegaard, Saliba, Gabriel, and Rice would be some of the highest-rated players in the squad. Moreover, youngsters like Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri might receive upgrades to their overall ratings boost for their impressive 2024-25 campaign.
Arsenal's squad in FC 26 will miss some faces like Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. The London-based club would also feature new signings like Kepa, Zubimendi, Norgaard, Madueke, Mosquera, Gyokeres, and Eze. These new signings would also revive upgraded stats for their performance last season for their previous clubs.
The predicted Arsenal squad looks like one of the most balanced teams. These players would not only be great to manage in Career Mode, but also help build a strong squad in Ultimate Team. Until EA Sports announces the official ratings, let us know if you agree with our predictions.
