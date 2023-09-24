5 early-game combat tips & tricks for beginners in Lies of P

Lies of P is a retelling of the classic Pinocchio story. While he was a puppet trying to become a real boy in the original, his destiny is more violent in the game. His main duty is to stop the terror that a group of enchanted puppets have imposed on the city of Krat, while looking for Gepetto. All of this is done by using different combat mechanics and improving the protagonist's skill tree.

If you are interested in getting into the game, some combat tips and tricks could be very useful. To help you out, we have compiled a list of five of them.

Early-game combat tips & tricks for beginners in Lies of P

1) Blocking

Guarding is essential in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

If you are a player who prefers offensive tactics to defensive ones, you may want to rethink your combat style. In Lies of P, it is essential to dodge enemy attacks in order to get to the point where you can deal a fatal blow to your opponent.

However, all types of blocking don't have the same effects. One fact that beginners often don't realize is that guarding with a weapon is usually better than other tactics because it guarantees a quicker transition to counter-attack.

When you block with guard, you only take a small amount of damage. You also get an effect called Guard Reign that allows you to recover some of the health you lost while attacking the enemy.

2) Do not save Pulse Cells

The Pulse Cells are items in Lies of P that allow you to restore Pinocchio's health. However, their availability in the game can be very limited. Because of this, many new players tend to save them. This is a big mistake.

Lies of P has a system that allows you to get your charges back, but only when your cell is empty. However, it is better to use your cells as you need them to reach zero and start recharging. This way your Health Bar lasts longer. Remember to invest in P-Organ upgrades to improve your stats.

3) Run for the Ergo

Recover Ergo fast and avoid enemies (Image via Neowiz)

The currency in Lies of P is Ergo. You can use it to improve your skills and purchase items such as weapon parts.

When you die, all the Ergo you have collected remains in the place where you lost the game. To get it back, you just have to go there and recover it. Although it seems similar to other video games, there is one detail that few beginners know: the amount of Ergo you recover from your body is reduced if you get hit on the way to collect it.

Therefore, a very useful tip is to hurry as much as possible to recover the lost resources if you lose the game.

4) Restore your weapons

Restoring your weapon's capacity could help you win battles (Image via Neowiz Games)

The durability of the weapons must be taken into account every minute in Lies of P. Each has a certain amount of points, and they lose their effects as you use them.

For example, when weapons reach zero, they can break, do less damage than normal, or bounce off enemies. Also, if they break when you hit an enemy, you will not be able to repair them immediately. You will be able to do so only when you approach one of the Stargazers scattered throughout the game.

It is therefore important that you repair weapons from time to time without letting their health drop too low. Although they are durable against common enemies, you can quickly lose them when facing one of the game's bosses if you do not repair them.

5) Don't settle with the weapons you get

Crafting weapons is very fun in Lies of P (Image via Neowiz Games)

There are many good weapons in Lies of P, the use of which will be more appropriate depending on the starter class you choose. However, the game offers a very interesting mechanic to manage them.

Most of the weapons that appear in chests or are available to buy consist of two essential parts: blade and handle. This division is not only a technical matter but also part of the crafting system.

With interchangeable parts, you can build your own weapon by taking the blade of one sword and the handle of another. Finding the right combination takes time and a lot of trial and error but it greatly enhances the gameplay experience in the long run.

After learning some tips and tricks for Lies of P, you will surely be able to make better decisions throughout the game. You can also consult our guide to every boss you will find in the game.