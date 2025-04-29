Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves: How to get and use

The Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves is an item introduced in the latest 2.3 update. This allows you to change the main stat of any unlevelled echoes to one that you desire. This can significantly reduce the grind and remove much of the frustrations that come with building characters like Zani in Wuthering Waves.

This article will go over how you can obtain and use the Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves

The Echo Modifier (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves can be obtained by a few methods. As of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update, you will get a few in your in-game mail. Besides that, these are the following methods to obtain them:

Events

Certain events will reward you with modifiers, similar to the ongoing Guilded Nightmarket event, which is part of WuWa's first-year anniversary. If you're a free-to-play player, this will be your main source of income for the Echo Modifier.

Pioneer Podcast

The Pioneer Podcast is basically the battle pass of the game. You will get Echo Modifiers in certain tiers. Free tiers will get less compared to the ones on the paid tiers.

Shop

Modifiers can also be obtained by spending the Oscillated Coral in the shop. You will get this by performing Convenes. Keep in mind that only a limited amount can be obtained during each patch. The shop resets when a new game update drops, so make sure to buy them before that happens.

How to use the Echo Modifier in Wuthering Waves

Select the main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The Echo Modifier can be used to modify the main stat of any unlevelled echoes. Here is how you can use them.

Go to the Pause Menu and open the Data Bank.

You will find the Modify option at the very end.

Select it and you will get a set of the echoes you own.

Select the stat that you want to change

Click on Modify. This will change the main stat on your selected echo.

Every time you change the main stat of an Echo, you will consume one Modifier. Keep in mind that once you change the stat, you will be unable to revert it. Also, the Echo Modifier cannot be used to change the substats.

