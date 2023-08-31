Echoes of the Ancient World: Genshin Impact quest location and guide

Echoes of the Ancient World is a follow-up World Quest in Genshin Impact that requires players to complete the Ancient Colors series and Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup. The former quest can be started at Merusea Village by talking to Verenata. She can be found slightly west of the Teleport Waypoint in this Melusine town, so Travelers should be able to locate her easily.

Rewards for completing Echoes of the Ancient World include 30 Primogems, two Hero's Wits, three Mystic Enhancement Ores, and another Strange Part. You will also get 250 Adventure EXP and 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP for your troubles.

Genshin Impact quest guide: Echoes of the Ancient World

If you're eligible to start Echoes of the Ancient World, this is where you can begin (Image via HoYoverse)

Assuming you have already done the Ancient Colors series and Hey, This Isn't Pumpkin Soup, you can find a World Quest marker in Merusea Village. Take the nearby Teleport Waypoint and head west to see it appear on your map. An NPC named Verenata will have a lengthy conversation with you once you start talking to her.

You will then unlock an objective named Look for Carabosse. Her location is marked on the map south of "A Very Bright Place." Head there and talk to Carabosse. Note that she is underwater next to the giant pink conch.

Go to the Sealed Cave

This is where you can access the underwater part in Merusea Village (Image via HoYoverse)

This step is easy, although some Genshin Impact players might wonder how to reach the underwater portion. Next to Xana, west of the Teleport Waypoint, is a hole in the ground from the Ancient Colors series. Enter it and go underwater to proceed with the Echoes of the Ancient World quest.

Look for a way to break the seal

Hit these three crystals (Image via HoYoverse)

If you look at the quest navigation for Echoes of the Ancient World you'll notice that you're just given a wide yellow circle to search through. That's not helpful, but the solution is quite simple.

The southwestern part has three blue crystals, and you need to attack them all to turn them orange. A brief cutscene will play once that happens.

Find the Lost Score

This is where the Lost Score is (Image via HoYoverse)

You can go through the newly unlocked tunnel to automatically swim to the next destination. The second part of this objective involves finding the lost score. On the northern side is a yellow glowing object, so search there to find it and unlock the Get Back Ashore step.

Get Back Ashore

Use the Xenochromatic Armored Crab's ability to destroy this rock (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south to where you'll find an Xenochromatic Armored Crab. Absorb its Elemental Skill. Now, head north to find a giant rock and use the Xenochromatic Armored Crab's Elemental Skill to destroy it.

Open the free Exquisite Chest and continue swimming to the marked location on the map via Echoes of the Ancient World's quest navigation. Another conversation will take place afterward, so head to the Fontaine Katheryne to proceed.

Once that's done, you must return to Topyas (which you can reach via the tunnel next to Xana).

Finishing up Echoes of the Ancient World

You're almost done with this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Only a few steps are left in Genshin Impact's Echoes of the Ancient World. You must place a token and then absorb an Xenochromatic Armored Crab's Elemental Skill. After that, you must defeat a few waves of regular Armored Crabs. This shouldn't be an issue since you already have a high-damaging Elemental Skill to use underwater from the previous step.

Once you defeat those Armored Crabs, you're basically done with this Genshin Impact quest. You will also get the Song of the Ancients achievement by this point, which is worth five Primogems.

