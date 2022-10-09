EDG vs Fnatic League of Legends Worlds 2022: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third game on Day 3 of League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between the defending world champions EDG (Edward Gaming) and Fnatic. This match is bound to be interesting as the teams involved are currently two of the best teams in the tournament so far.

On one side is EDG, the 2021 Worlds champion, looking to win it again this year. On the other, Fnatic, doubted by many, turned out to be one of the top performers of Group A. They are shaping up to be contenders for the Worlds 2022 title.

Both these teams will fight tooth and nail to gain another win and make life easier before moving on to the second part of the round-robin at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage.

Preview of Fnatic vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

Fnatic's start to League of Legends Worlds 2022 was extremely chaotic. The team had a horrible end to the LEC Summer as it got demolished 3-0 by Rogue. However, as the team was getting ready, the primary botlane of the team, Upset, and Hylissang, got affected by COVID-19.

This led to serious issues, as the team had to bring in substitutes. Fortunately, the players were cleared of the illness and were cleared to participate in the tournament immediately.

There is no doubt that as soon as the team was back together, Fnatic just uplifted their performance to another level. The team started crushing everyone and steamrolled through the play-in stage with ease.

However, as soon as Fnatic qualified for the main stage, people thought that Fnatic's time was done as it was placed in a group with T1, EDG, and Cloud9. The team triumphed once more as it crushed Cloud9 and T1 with ease and set its sights on EDG.

Fnatic has come together as a team in times of need and has stood by each other even on the most challenging days when no one wanted to believe in this roster.

EDG, on the other hand, has been relatively poor so far at Worlds 2022. Due to being the World Champions, people expected EDG to showcase massive dominance. However, the first game against T1 did not end well, as EDG got steamrolled in just 22 minutes.

Fortunately, the team rose against Cloud9, but people still doubt that the latter is a much weaker opponent than the other teams in Group A.

So, in terms of predictions, Fnatic is looking like the stronger team and should win against EDG to solidify their position in first place in Group A.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and EDG have met once in professional League of Legends tournaments, where the former grabbed a dominating victory over the latter.

Previous results

Previously, Fnatic played against T1 and grabbed a pretty convincing victory at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

EDG played against Cloud9 and also ended up grabbing a straightforward victory.

Worlds 2022 roster

Fnatic

Wunder

Razork

Humanoid

Upset

Hylissang

EDG

Flandre

Jiejie

Scout

Viper

Meiko

Livestream details

EDG vs Fnatic will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 9, 2022, at 6:00 pm CDT.

