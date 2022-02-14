Elden Ring reveals Bandit and Astrologer classes, brings total classes to 10

With less than two weeks to go until the release of Elden Ring, From Software has revealed two more of the game's starting classes on Twitter.

Following the release of the Warrior, Vagabond, Hero, and the rather creepy-looking Prisoner classes earlier this month, the enigmatic Bandit and the mystical Astrologer made their appearance, each with brief backstories illuminating some of the mythology hidden in The Lands Between's larger world.

The Bandit is a deadly character who hunts foes by looking for excellent opportunities and evident weaknesses. They're also supposed to be good at ranged combat, implying that bows are significantly more dependable than they had been in the Dark Souls games.

The Astrologer is also stated to be the "heir of the school of glintstone sorcery" and is expected to be skilled in magic and sorcery, which were prominently stressed during the game's network test.

New Elden Ring classes differ from previously released Vagabond and Hero classes

ASTROLOGER: A scholar who reads fate in the stars. Heir to the school of glintstone sorcery.



While both classes broadly correspond to the rogue and cleric fantasy archetypes, they both represent exciting new gameplay aspects of the game that weren't fully developed in prior From Software games.

Together with their bow capabilities, the Bandit class in Elden Ring will most likely focus on stealth, a mechanic that was key in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice but was absent from Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne.

Meanwhile, the reference of glintstone sorceries in relation to the Astrologer may allude to more sophisticated spells that might be produced or are somehow more intricate than those shown in the Souls games.

Both classes are very different from Elden Ring's previously announced Vagabond and Hero, which were both pretty traditional beginner characters that were probably best suited for strength builds. The Vagabond was characterized as a normal armor-clad knight, while the Hero appeared to be a variant on that theme, but with a preference for big axes.

The public's reaction to the disclosures on Twitter has been encouraging, although Elden Ring-related news is always welcomed with a lot of excitement. The game is without a doubt one of the most eagerly awaited of the year, and many From Software fans can't believe it's finally here, more than two years after it was first revealed.

With 10 classes (Warrior, Vagabond, Hero, Prisoner, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, Bloody Wolf, Bandit and Astrologer) to pick from, it's ultimately up to the player's desired playstyle.

