Top 5 Axes in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Axes form an integral part of the long list of weapons that are available for players in Elden Ring. Most of the axes in the game have strength scaling, though a few of them have dexterity and arcane scaling as well.

In truth, axes are not as popular as katanas or greatswords within the game. However, there are certain players who take a keen liking towards this weapon class and love using them for challenging fights.

The game provides a wide array of axes for players to choose from. As such, a few amongst them are better than the others and need to be hunted in case players intend to clear end-game content with them.

Note: Axes and Greataxes are separate weapon types in Elden Ring

Every Axe that players should be chasing in Elden Ring

1) Forked Hatchet

Forked Hatchet is a really good axe for blood loss status effect builds (Image via The Codebreak/Youtube)

If players are looking for an axe within Elden Ring that inflicts the bleed status effect, then Forked Hatchet is definitely their weapon of choice. The weapon scales off dexterity and has decent base damage as well.

Players can pretty much spam this weapon on bosses, and it will do wonders without a shred of doubt.

Location: Dropped by Imps (an enemy type in Elden Ring)

2) Iron Cleaver

Iron Cleaver has a brilliant charged attack in Elden Ring (Image via Massive Trigger Gaming/Youtube)

While this weapon looks normal from the outside, it is definitely one of the best axes available to players in the game. This is simply because Iron Cleaver has one of the best charged attacks in the game.

When triggered, it helps the player cover large distances, making the charge attack quite forgiving. Apart from that, the charged swing has very good tracking, making the weapon extremely good against mobile bosses.

It is also vital to mention that the weapon is a monster in PVP.

Location: Can be dropped by any Misbegotten enemies within the game

3) Jawbone Axe

Jawbone Axe does really good raw physical damage in the game (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

This is pretty much a raw physical damage axe that players can use within Elden Ring. The weapon does not have anything special, except the part where it does strike damage.

Ideally, strike damage is something that is done by blunt weapons. While axes are supposed to have a sharp edge, this one, in particular, does not. Either way, the raw damage on this weapon is definitely quite high and worth using.

Location: Obtained from Ancestral Flower (chance drop)

4) Rosus' Axe

The Special attack of Rosus' Axe is extremely powerful, though it has a very small hitbox (Image via Yanbo/Youtube)

This is arguably one of the strongest axes available for players in the game. While the base damage on the weapon is low, it makes up for that through the weapon skill.

The special attack of the weapon is called Rosus' summons, which allows players to summon three skeletons who start attacking bosses and deal insane damage.

The only downside to the weapon is that it has a very small hitbox, making it ineffective against smaller enemies. Other than that, the weapon needs intelligence scaling alongside strength, thus requiring quite a lot of investment.

Location: Blackknife catacombs, behind a stonesword key wall

5) Highland Axe

Highland Axe increases the damage of War Cry (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

If players want to cosplay as Kratos in this game, then Highland Axe is their weapon of choice. Obviously, it does more than just appeal to the cosmetic fantasies of God of War fans.

The weapon has a skill through which it enhances the buffs obtained from the Ash of War called War Cry. Ideally, War Cry helps buff weapon damage. When it is used with this weapon, the buff obtained is increased, making the Highland Axe deal more damage.

Location: Stormveil Castle

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

