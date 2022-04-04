"Bandai Namco logo closest thing to sunlight": Elon Musk accused of copying Elden Ring meme from an article

It took only two months in 2022 for Elden Ring to set the benchmark for games to appear in the remaining months. The latest soulslike release of FromSoftware has been incredibly loved by both players and critics alike. It has received praise from renowned personalities like George R. R. Martin.

Tesla boss Elon Musk is also a known fan of the game and has publicly stated his admiration in the past. He is also known for posting memes based on Elden Ring, and his latest one is hilariously accurate. Interestingly, some of the memes may not be Musk's creation.

Elden Ring has had a very successful release and has become one of the largest gaming franchises of all time. The game has broken several sales records, and fans have been attracted by its design and execution. Musk is known to be someone who plays video games actively. So it's no surprise that, like many, he has also adopted Elden Ring and has loved it so far.

Elon Musk shares a hilarious Elden Ring meme on Twitter which might have been copied from another source

Elden Ring is known for its overall difficulty, a staple of all soulslike games. It could take a lot of effort to clear some levels, and bosses can become impossible to remove. This often results in players getting more than expected screentime, which was humorously represented in Elon Musk's latest tweet.

On April 3, Musk tweeted a meme that saw a guy looking at the Bandai Namco logo on his computer screen. The caption reads:

"Blinding white background of the screen is the closest thing to sunlight the person in the picture has seen."

While the comparison may not be literal, it reflects the conditions of many. Getting stuck at a certain level can be a major time sinker. The situation amplifies when the game in question is Elden Ring.

Interestingly, the meme's text may not be Musk's creation. It has appeared that the exact text was used as a headline for another article. While Musk hasn't stated that the meme was his creation, there's no mention of the source.

The meme itself is funny and shows the influence of the game, but fans were less than pleased. Many were upset that the technology mogul didn't give credit to the original content creator. Others asked Musk to rectify the mistake and credit the proper source.

At the time of writing, there have been no changes. There were also quirky tweets by others. One user stated that it's quite incredible that Musk is stealing memes despite being one of the richest people on the planet.

There were also questions as to why Musk had cropped out the name of the writer.

Hey Elon where'd you get this and whyd you crop out the writer

While the overall meme and Musk's tweet were hilarious, the following incident leaves a sour taste. A simple mention of the source would have resolved the issue at hand and allowed fans to enjoy the meme more.

