How Dice Badges work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

One of the most fun minigames that you can play in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a game of dice that requires you to roll six dice. The game takes place between two players and you get scored based on the combination that you get. Whoever gets the target score first, wins the game. But what are the stakes? Well, you have to wager money for starters. If you want to make the game even more interesting, you can also put your badges on the line.

Every badge in the game comes with a unique feature that can provide an advantage in the game of dice. That said, let's delve deeper into how badges work while playing dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: What are badges and how do they work

Badges can provide special abilities and advantages during a game of dice. There are some dice that have special Badges as well. These can be purchased from merchants. Moreover, you can also pickpocket the NPCs who are sitting around a table and playing a game of dice. If you see a "Townsmen" with expensive clothes on, chances are, you can find a dice with a Badge in his pocket. If you and your opponent both have a Badge of the same level, you can use them during the game.

There are nine different badges available in the game of dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

A list of all the Dice Bages from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is mentioned below:

Tin Badges:

Tin Doppelganger’s Badge- Doubles the point of the last throw. It can be used only once per game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Tin Badge of Headstart- Gets you a small point headstart at the beginning.

Tin Badge of Defense- Cancels the effects of your opponent's tin Badges.

Tin Badge of Fortune- Provides you the chance to roll one dice again and can be used only once in a game.

Tin Badge of Might- Provides one extra dice to the throw. It can also be used only once in a game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Tin Badge of Transmutation- Can change any one dice of your choice's outcome to 3 and can be used only once in a game.

Carpenter’s Badge of Advantage- A combination of 3+5 will count as "Cut." This can be used multiple times in a game.

Tin Warlord’s Badge- Gets you 25% more points and can be only used once.

Tin Badge of Resurrection- Gets you an additional throw if the outcome is not of your choice. Can be used only once.

Silver Badges:

Silver Doppelganger’s Badge- Doubles the point of your last throw and can be used twice in a game.

Silver Badge of Headstart- Gets you a moderate headstart at the beginning of the game itself.

Silver Badge of Defense- Cancels your opponent's silver Badge effect.

Silver Badge of Exchange- Allows you to re-roll a dice of your choice but can be used only once in a game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Silver Badge of Fortune- Allows you to re-roll two dice. Can be used once.

Silver Badge of Might- Gets you an extra dice to your throw and can be used twice.

Silver Badge of Transmutation- Allows you to alter one dice's outcome of your choice to a 5. This Badge can be used only once per game.

Executioner’s Badge of Advantage- If you get the 4-5-6 combination, it will count as "Gallows."

Silver Warlord’s Badge- Gets you 50% more points in a turn. It can also be used once per game only.

Silver Badge of Resurrection- Gets you to re-throw a dice and can be done twice in a single game.

Silver King’s Badge- Provides an extra dice to your throw and can be used twice in a game.

Gold Badges:

Golden Wedding Badge- Allows you to re-throw three dice and can be used only once.

Gold Doppelganger’s Badge- Doubles the points and can be used thrice in a game.

Golden Badge of Headstart- Provides a large-point headstart.

Golden Badge of Defense- Cancels the effects of your opponent's golden Badges.

Golden Badge of Exchange- Allows you to throw two dice of the same value once again. This Badge can be used only one time in a game.

Golden Badge of Fortune- Using this Badge, you can roll three dice again in a game.

Golden Badge of Might- Provides an extra dice in a throw and can be used thrice in a single game of dice.

Golden Badge of Transmutation- Using this Badge, you can change the outcome of a dice to 1. This can also be used only once per game though.

Priest’s Badge of Advantage- A combination of 1-3-5 counts as "Eye" and can be used multiple times in a game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Golden Warlord’s Badge- This Badge can be used once per game and allows you to double your points from this turn.

Golden Badge of Resurrection- Allows you to throw again and can be used thrice per game.

Golden Emperor’s Badge- This triples the points gained via the 1-1-1 combination and can be used multiple times in a game.

For more guides on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

