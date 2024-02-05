Enshrouded server not showing up error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

The issue "Enshrouded server not showing up error" may cause frustration for players who want to host or take part in multiplayer games within the Enshrouded universe. An error like this can disrupt your gaming session because it usually manifests as an inability to find or connect to game servers.

It's critical to comprehend this problem's potential sources and troubleshoot to solve it successfully.

Possible causes of Enshrouded server not showing up error

1) Network configuration Issues

Incorrect IP addresses, subnet masks, or gateway configurations are examples of misconfigured network settings that can make the gaming server invisible to other users on the network.

2) Firewall restrictions

The game server may not be visible or accessible because firewall rules prevent incoming or outgoing connections.

3) Server-side errors

Problems pertaining to the server itself, like software errors, malfunctions, or incorrect setups, may cause the server to disappear from the network.

4) Internet connectivity problems

The issue may arise from your inability to reach game servers due to instability or interruptions in your internet connection.

5) Game client Issues

The Enshrouded game client software may malfunction and be unable to identify available game servers on the network as a result of bugs.

Fixes and solutions of Enshrouded server not showing up error

1) Verify network settings

Ensure the network settings are configured correctly on the game server and your device. This entails confirming gateway configurations, subnet masks, and IP addresses.

2) Adjust firewall settings

Review firewall configurations and ensure they allow incoming and outgoing connections to the game server. Adding exceptions or temporarily disabling the firewall can help diagnose the Enshrouded server not showing up error.

3) Restart the game

To fix any possible software bugs or misconfigurations, consider restarting the game.

4) Test internet connection

Check for any network outages and run a speed test to confirm the stability of your internet connection.

5) Update game client

Ensure that the most recent patches and updates are installed on the Enshrouded game client. Fixes for client-side problems that could affect server detection are frequently released by the developers.

6) Contact support

If none of the aforementioned fixes work, you can contact the Enshrouded support staff or make a post in the community forums requesting additional help. They might cover server-related problems or offer more troubleshooting techniques.

You can successfully fix the "Enshrouded server not showing up error" and continue to play in the Enshrouded world by taking care of these potential causes and putting the recommended fixes into practice.

