  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Everdark Sovereign bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (August 2025)

Everdark Sovereign bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (August 2025)

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:28 GMT
Everdark Sovereign bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (August 2025)
August 2025 schedule for Everdark Sovereign bosses (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Everdark Sovereign bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign are some of the most challenging foes in the game. Their recent appearance was spread throughout July 2025 with different weekly events. Now, the powerful enemies are set to return in August 2025. The official Elden Ring X page announced their return starting on July 31, 2025.

Ad

This article will explain their return schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign based on their previous weekly runs ahead of August 2025.

August 2025 schedule for Elden Ring Nightreign Everdark Sovereigns bosses

The Everdark Sovereigns will return to Elden Ring Nightreign on July 31, 2025. This time, new Sovereign Nightlords will push players to their limits in thrilling battles. These powerful and enhanced enemies are:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  • Tricephalos
  • Augur
  • Equilibrious Beast
  • Fissure in the Fog
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Similarly, powerful bosses such as Darkdrift Knight, Gaping Jaw, and Sentient Pest previously spawned in Elden Ring Nightreign during the July 2025 events and appeared in pairs. This time around, however, the official schedules have not been revealed. However, since these are weekly events, one can estimate their overall schedule in the game.

Ad

Fans can expect events within these dates:

  • July 31 to August 7
  • August 7 to August 14
  • August 14 to August 21

The developers may allow the Nightlords to appear in the same order as they did previously. However, that will become clearer in the next few days to come.

The format will likely remain the same, so you may face the enemies in alternating pairs over the month of August 2025 in Elden Ring Nightreign. The risk of taking on these Nightlords is high, and so is the reward. Those who manage to take them down will earn Sovereign Sigils, which can then be used to purchase Relics in the Roundtable Hold hub area.

Ad

Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official Elden Ring X page to keep receiving updates about the upcoming Everdark Sovereign bosses and their respective in-game events.

Read more Elden Ring Nightreign-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications