Everdark Sovereign bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (August 2025)

The Everdark Sovereign bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign are some of the most challenging foes in the game. Their recent appearance was spread throughout July 2025 with different weekly events. Now, the powerful enemies are set to return in August 2025. The official Elden Ring X page announced their return starting on July 31, 2025.This article will explain their return schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign based on their previous weekly runs ahead of August 2025.August 2025 schedule for Elden Ring Nightreign Everdark Sovereigns bossesThe Everdark Sovereigns will return to Elden Ring Nightreign on July 31, 2025. This time, new Sovereign Nightlords will push players to their limits in thrilling battles. These powerful and enhanced enemies are:TricephalosAugurEquilibrious BeastFissure in the FogSimilarly, powerful bosses such as Darkdrift Knight, Gaping Jaw, and Sentient Pest previously spawned in Elden Ring Nightreign during the July 2025 events and appeared in pairs. This time around, however, the official schedules have not been revealed. However, since these are weekly events, one can estimate their overall schedule in the game.Fans can expect events within these dates:July 31 to August 7August 7 to August 14August 14 to August 21The developers may allow the Nightlords to appear in the same order as they did previously. However, that will become clearer in the next few days to come.The format will likely remain the same, so you may face the enemies in alternating pairs over the month of August 2025 in Elden Ring Nightreign. The risk of taking on these Nightlords is high, and so is the reward. Those who manage to take them down will earn Sovereign Sigils, which can then be used to purchase Relics in the Roundtable Hold hub area.Fans are advised to keep an eye on the official Elden Ring X page to keep receiving updates about the upcoming Everdark Sovereign bosses and their respective in-game events.