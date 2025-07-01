Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 2, 2025) countdown: When will the servers be back up?

The live server of Elden Ring Nightreign will undergo maintenance on July 2, 2025. Despite the game having been released only a month prior, FromSoftware is preparing to introduce the fourth patch update after the upcoming server downtime. Meanwhile, several Everdark Sovereign bosses are being added for a limited time to enhance the level of challenge for players.

Here are more details regarding Elden Ring Nightreign's server downtime on July 2 and when you can resume the expeditions.

Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 2, 2025) countdown

Elden Ring's official X account recently revealed that Nightreign's online servers will be unavailable on July 2, 2025, to deploy patch 1.01.4. This applies across all platforms, including PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Here is the schedule for when the game's live servers will go offline:

PDT : 1 am, July 2, 2025

: 1 am, July 2, 2025 CEST : 10 am, July 2, 2025

: 10 am, July 2, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, July 2, 2025

: 1:30 pm, July 2, 2025 JST: 5 pm, July 2, 2025

Notably, the Nightreign server maintenance period on July 2 will last for one hour, meaning the downtime will end at 2 am PDT. During that time, you cannot access the game in online mode or fight the Nightlords in co-op mode.

Here's a countdown to when the Nightreign live server will be back online after the maintenance period begins:

There is no official information regarding the specific updates that will be featured in the forthcoming patch. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight will conclude on July 2. Following the maintenance period, players can engage with Sentient Pest (Gnoster), the next Everdark Sovereign.

The 1.01.4 patch notes are scheduled to be published around 2 am PDT, providing detailed information regarding the bug fixes and modifications.

Also read: All events in Elden Ring Nightreign and their offerings

Can you play Nightreign in offline mode during server maintenance?

Nightreign lets you play in offline mode, even during server maintenance. To use this feature, launch the game during the downtime, and it will be enabled automatically.

Afterward, load your saved profile to reach the Roundtable Hold. From there, proceed to the expedition settings and modify the matchmaking system to Single Player. Lastly, select your preferred Nightlord and commence your solo journey.

