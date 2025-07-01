  • home icon
  Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 2, 2025) countdown: When will the servers be back up?

Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 2, 2025) countdown: When will the servers be back up?

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 01, 2025 14:02 GMT
When will the Elden Ring Nightreign server be back up on July 2
When will the Elden Ring Nightreign server be back up on July 2, 2025? (Image via FromSoftware)

The live server of Elden Ring Nightreign will undergo maintenance on July 2, 2025. Despite the game having been released only a month prior, FromSoftware is preparing to introduce the fourth patch update after the upcoming server downtime. Meanwhile, several Everdark Sovereign bosses are being added for a limited time to enhance the level of challenge for players.

Here are more details regarding Elden Ring Nightreign's server downtime on July 2 and when you can resume the expeditions.

Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 2, 2025) countdown

Elden Ring's official X account recently revealed that Nightreign's online servers will be unavailable on July 2, 2025, to deploy patch 1.01.4. This applies across all platforms, including PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Here is the schedule for when the game's live servers will go offline:

  • PDT: 1 am, July 2, 2025
  • CEST: 10 am, July 2, 2025
  • IST: 1:30 pm, July 2, 2025
  • JST: 5 pm, July 2, 2025

Notably, the Nightreign server maintenance period on July 2 will last for one hour, meaning the downtime will end at 2 am PDT. During that time, you cannot access the game in online mode or fight the Nightlords in co-op mode.

Here's a countdown to when the Nightreign live server will be back online after the maintenance period begins:

There is no official information regarding the specific updates that will be featured in the forthcoming patch. Nevertheless, it is important to note that the Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight will conclude on July 2. Following the maintenance period, players can engage with Sentient Pest (Gnoster), the next Everdark Sovereign.

The 1.01.4 patch notes are scheduled to be published around 2 am PDT, providing detailed information regarding the bug fixes and modifications.

Can you play Nightreign in offline mode during server maintenance?

Nightreign lets you play in offline mode, even during server maintenance. To use this feature, launch the game during the downtime, and it will be enabled automatically.

Afterward, load your saved profile to reach the Roundtable Hold. From there, proceed to the expedition settings and modify the matchmaking system to Single Player. Lastly, select your preferred Nightlord and commence your solo journey.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

