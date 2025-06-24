Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight in Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date and countdown 

FromSoftware announced that the next Everdark Sovereign boss in Elden Ring Nightreign is the Darkdrift Knight, set to release on June 26, 2025. Although the game has only been out for four weeks, the developers have already implemented several significant updates.

On June 19, the first Everdark Sovereign boss, Adel, was released, featuring notable difficulty changes. It was also confirmed that other Nightlords will also join the fray as Everdark Sovereign.

Here are the details regarding the release of the Everdark Sovereign version of Darkdrift Knight in Elden Ring Nightreign.

When will Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight release in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Expand Tweet

Trending

On June 24, 2025, the official Elden Ring page on X posted that the Darkdrift Knight expedition in Nightreign is the next Everdark Sovereign. The Nightlord of this expedition is Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow.

Here is the schedule for when the Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight releases on Elden Ring Nightreign:

PDT : 7 am, June 26, 2025

: 7 am, June 26, 2025 CEST : 4 pm, June 26, 2025

: 4 pm, June 26, 2025 IST : 7:30 pm, June 26, 2025

: 7:30 pm, June 26, 2025 JST: 11 pm, June 26, 2025

Notably, the live server of the game is expected to undergo a usual maintenance period before that. It typically lasts for one to three hours, and during that time, you will not be able to play the game in online mode or tackle the Nightlords in co-op mode.

Here is a timer counting down until the Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight descends upon Limveld on June 26:

Importantly, you must first complete the original Darkdrift Knight expedition to begin the Everdark Sovereign version.

The Nightlord will feature a third phase that activates when its HP drops below 50%. This phase will feature new movement skills and improved health.

Also read: How many Nightlords does Elden Ring Nightreign have?

Is the Everdark Sovereign event in Elden Ring Nightreign permanent?

No, this is a limited-time event for now, as the game will feature each Everdark Sovereign expedition for one week. Consequently, the Gaping Jaw event featuring Adel will end at 5:59 pm PDT on June 26, 2025.

Thus, as Everdark Sovereign Darkdrift Knight launches on June 26, 2025, it should be available until July 3, 2025.

It has been confirmed that the Sentient Pest featuring Gnoster is the next Everdark Sovereign expedition after Darkdrift Knight.

Check out more Nightreign articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.