How to complete Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign

Completing Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign is required to obtain a unique Relic that provides useful buffs. However, in a characteristically FromSoftware fashion, you'll get few hints on how to progress the Nightfarer's storyline. As such, it's hard to keep track of the objectives needed to complete Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign while embarking on expeditions.

This article guides you on completing the titular mission.

A guide on Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign

How to start the mission

Each playable class in Nightreign has its own Journal (east of the Roundtable Hold room). All diaries will start with one entry; however, as you complete more expeditions (irrespective of winning or losing) as that character, you'll unlock more pages.

Thus, you must embark on runs while playing as Ironeye. After some expeditions, you'll unlock Chapter Four of the character's Journal. At the end of the page, you'll see a Begin Remembrance button. Click on it and you'll start a memory. This will be the first mission in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The first Remembrance

Your screen will be filled with fog, signaling that you've entered a Remembrance: a unique memory.

The first person you must talk to is the white-cloaked Priestess, found in a room in the western wing. Just go down the stairs that come after the room with the Jar Merchant. Interact with her and select the "About the traitor" option. She'll mention another member of your class. Select the "Accept task" option, and she'll order you to defeat him.

Finding the mimic to progress Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Next, you must begin an Expedition (while the first memory of Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign is active). This objective can be done in a group or solo. You must find the target, which will be marked by a red tracker in the western perimeter of Limveld. Look for three poles with one man fastened to each. From there, head to the edge on the right. You should see a lower ground with blue trees blooming on it. Be prepared, however, as you'll fight the mimic Ironeye there.

The "Night Huntsman," being a member of your class, has the same moves as you. He'll be fast and nimble, trying to dodge around and exploit opportunities to fire arrows at you. He'll hold a dagger in one of his hands, which he'll use to perform a string of moves if you come near him. However, you can bait out the attack before dodging out of it and hitting him with your arrows. The Huntsman can also throw pots at you, so ensure you're on your feet throughout the fight.

Defeating the mimic will reward you with the "Traitor's Letter" and 30,000 Runes. The former is a key item, so it will stay on you irrespective of winning or losing the Expedition.

To progress in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign, backtrack to the Priestess and give her the Letter. You'll observe a string of light to her east. Enter it to end the first memory in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign. You'll receive Ironeye's Chalice Vessel, Cracked Sealing Wax Relic, and Chapter Five of the character's Journal.

The second Remembrance

To unlock the second memory, successfully complete an Expedition by defeating any Nightlord. Open the Journal and look for Chapter Six. At its end, click on the Begin Remembrance button.

You'll enter another memory. Head to the location where you spoke to Priestess last time, but stop after descending the stairs. A previously closed opening next to the stairs should've unlocked. Head inside the creepy tomb, and you'll find the Priestess keeping a watch on the traitor. Interact with the latter, and he'll ask to be executed. When you try to fulfill his request, you'll realize that he can't be killed by normal means. However, the mimic will offer you a deal: find an "Edge of Order" to kill him with, and he'll let you in on a secret.

The Commence Expedition menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

This will unlock a personal objective for you: Defeating the Darkdrift Knight. Complete it to progress in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Head to the Roundtable Hold. In the Commence Expedition menu, select the Darkdrift Knight in the Targets tab (after you've unlocked him). At the end of the run, you'll fight the boss himself, who'll reveal his name as Fulghor, Champion of the Nightglow.

The Fulghor boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

It is best to embark on this Expedition with friends, as the Nightlord fight is hard. Furthermore, search for a weapon with Sacred affinity so that you can exploit the boss's weakness. One of Fulghor's most dangerous attacks is when he holds his spear in the air, which will cause spikes to rise from the ground when he slams it down. The best way to avoid it is to rush to him (when he does the first part) and do massive damage to stop the attack.

Depleting Fulghor's health to the halfway point will trigger his second phase. He'll grow an elongated arm on one side (similar to Iudex Gundyr from Dark Souls 3). Use the iframes from your ability startups to avoid some of his attacks.

Defeating Fulghor will grant you the Edge of Order. Head back to the Priestess and the Traitor to fulfill the latter's wish. Execute him and he'll reveal the secret (which we'll avoid mentioning here). Speak with the Priestess after the conversation and visit the string of light to her right. This will conclude the second memory in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The final memory

The final mission in Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign is not available from the Journal. Instead, you'll need to defeat the final boss of the game.

After he is defeated, you'll notice an empty replica of the Roundtable Hold in the distance. Visit it and go past the main area to find a corpse. Interact with it, select the "Clench dagger" option, and select "Yes" when asked about truly wielding the blade. This will trigger a unique cutscene. After it concludes, you'll unlock the final Memory Fragment and acquire the Remembrance item.

This marks the end of Ironeye's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightereign.

