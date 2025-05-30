How to defeat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow (Darkdrift Knight) in Elden Ring Nightreign

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow in Elden Ring Nightreign, is one of the main Nightlords you’ll need to defeat. This boss shows up during Day 3 of the Darkdrift Knight Expedition and can be a real challenge. It uses powerful spear attacks, heavy stomps, and a second phase that brings out a massive violet arm with wide-range attacks.

Here is a guide to take down Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow, in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow, in Elden Ring Nightreign

Duel with the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow in Elden Ring Nightreign, is a massive boss that focuses heavily on melee damage. You’ll face him on Day 3 of the Darkdrift Knight Expedition. Make sure to bring a balanced team before heading into the expedition.

A melee tank like the Raider is essential for soaking up his attention, while a ranged unit like Ironeye can deal steady damage from the edge of the arena. Fulghor is weak to Lightning and Blood Loss, but due to how mobile he is, a Blood Loss weapon works best for this fight.

Let's go over some key details that will help you take down Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow.

When the fight begins, Fulghor will always open with a massive jump slam. He’ll lift both front limbs and crash them into the ground, causing a shockwave. This is easy to dodge as long as you don’t stand directly beneath him at the start.

Watch for the boss’s spear attacks. Fulghor’s spear has a long range and sweeping motion. Try not to roll too early — his wind-up is slower than it looks. Time your dodges right, then retaliate with fast-hitting Blood Loss weapons.

At different points, Fulghor will slam his spear into the ground, triggering golden spears to erupt from beneath you. Dodge these quickly — the attack has a short delay before the spears appear. Once he’s done, there’s a brief recovery window where your Raider can go in and land a few solid hits.

In the second half of the fight, Fulghor gains a large violet arm. He uses this to slam the ground repeatedly and unleash wide AoE swings that can cover nearly half the arena. When this happens, your ranged units need to keep their distance and maintain pressure while your tank draws attention.

If you have Ironeye on your team, use its Marking ability to help control Fulghor’s movement and give your team breathing room.

Despite the flashier moves, this phase is shorter than it looks. If you’re using a Blood Loss weapon, Fulghor will bleed out quickly.

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow in Elden Ring Nightreign, can be defeated as long as you play smart, dodge well, and use Blood Loss effectively to chip him down through his armour.

