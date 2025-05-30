If you're wondering how to change characters in Elden Ring Nightreign, let’s cut straight to the point — this isn’t something you can do at any time. You have two specific opportunities to do it, and both are linked to very particular moments in the game. So if you're hoping to switch things up mid-expedition, that's not happening. However, there’s a straightforward way to jump between builds, classes, or playstyles.

Here is a guide on how to change characters in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Roundtable Hold – your main spot for switching characters

You unlock the Roundtable Hold after defeating Margit the Fell Omen during the tutorial. This serves as your hub area, much like in the main game, and it becomes your default spawn point each time you start.

Once you're in the Roundtable Hold, look to your right when you spawn. You’ll see a Banished Knight statue. That’s the spot you need to go to if you want to switch characters. Walk up to it and interact — this is where you can change to any other character you’ve unlocked.

You can also switch at the start of an expedition

Choose your own out of the eight characters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // FromSoftware)

Right before you embark on an expedition, there’s a screen where you set things up. You can change characters there as well. It’s simple — just ensure you select who you want to play as before launching the expedition.

However, once you enter the mission, that’s it. You can’t switch characters after that point. You’re locked in with whatever you choose, and there’s no way to back out mid-run unless you quit and start again.

That's all you need to know about how you can change characters in Elden Ring Nightreign.

