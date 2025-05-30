Is there a final boss in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign just dropped, and players diving into the new content are already wondering about the big question: is there a final boss in the game, or does the spinoff just end with the Nightlords? With so many heavy hitters in this expansion, it’s easy to think one of them might be the climax. But there’s more waiting at the end.

Yes, there is a final boss in Elden Ring Nightreign: Heolstor the Nightlord. All other Nightlords you face are called "Aspects." You won’t even get the chance to face the final boss until you’ve beaten all four lords and claimed their Traces of Night. Only then does the real battle begin, and it’s a brutal one. He is the ultimate test of everything Nightreign throws at you. Let's look more into it.

Note: This article is not a full guide on defeating the final boss. It reflects the writer’s personal views and observations.

Where does the final boss fight take place in Elden Ring Nightreign?

How a final fight looks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

When the battle begins, the final boss doesn’t show his full form right away. You first fight The Shape of Night, a quick, shadowy knight covered in ragged cloth. This version is fast and relies on quick sword strikes, teleporting behind you, and short dashes to close gaps fast. It’s more aggressive than the previous Nightlords and doesn’t give you much room to breathe. Even though its health bar looks like it’s the end, it’s not. That’s just the first part.

This phase teaches you to stay mobile and dodge carefully. Its sword swings come with short movements that can catch you even if you try to back off. Most attacks are well-telegraphed, but they punish slow reactions.

After the first bar, Heolstor transforms, and the real fight begins

Once The Shape of Night’s health bar hits zero, the entire battlefield gets covered in darkness. Now the fight gets harder. His attacks are stronger, faster, and he recovers much quicker from each move. It’s harder to find safe moments to counter.

His weapon changes to a large greatsword infused with Magic. He becomes far more aggressive, using wider swings, faster lunges, and multiple teleport attacks to control the space.

Also read: What are the beginner-friendly classes in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Later in the fight, the final boss brings in magic and flame attacks

Duel with the final boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

As you get deeper into the second phase, Heolstor unlocks more powerful moves. One major ability causes a rift in the sky and creates fissures on the ground that explode around him. These attacks cover large areas, and even staying far away isn’t always safe.

Note: The boss casts a spell that launches light projectiles that track your movement, forcing you to dodge constantly.

Eventually, he enchants his greatsword with flame and magic, similar to what Rellana used. Each swing causes fire pillars to shoot up from the ground, which increases his attack range even more. It becomes harder to find a spot in the arena where you’re not at risk.

Because of how mobile he is and how little time he gives you between moves, the safest way to deal damage is by using ranged attacks or waiting for very short openings. Melee attacks can work too, but only if you’re confident in dodging up close.

That concludes our overview of the final boss and what he does during the fight.

