Is there a penalty for leaving expeditions in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Elden Ring Nightreign builds on the solid reputation of FromSoftware’s games, but this time, it leans heavily into online co-op play. Whether you're taking down brutal bosses or grinding for loot in intense expeditions, teamwork is key. However, not every player plays well, and early quitters can ruin the experience for everyone else.
If you're wondering whether there's a penalty for leaving expeditions early, the answer is yes, but it's not too harsh initially.
What happens if you leave early in Elden Ring Nightreign?
The first time you disconnect from a match, you only get a warning. When you return to the Roundtable Hold, you won’t receive any Murk, Relics, or loot from the unfinished expedition. However, if your game crashed or you lost connection, you can rejoin the session through the main menu.
If it happens again and the system detects a pattern, you’ll be hit with a matchmaking penalty, usually lasting around 10 to 15 minutes. This prevents you from joining any online expeditions for that duration.
Like in other online games, repeated offenses increase the penalty timer. You can still play solo or offline during this restriction, but as any Nightreign player knows, group play makes things much smoother and more fun.
No exceptions for the remaining team
Nightreign takes things a step further. Even if someone else on your team disconnects, you can’t safely quit without facing a penalty. The game expects you to fight through with whoever’s left. It’s brutal, but that’s what makes Nightreign so rewarding when you do win.
Elden Ring Nightreign gives players a fair chance to stay connected, but it also takes team play seriously. If you rage quit too often, you’ll pay the price. Stick with your squad, finish your run, and earn your loot the hard way.
