Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign in offline mode?

While Elden Ring Nightreign boasts a Soulslike experience, there are so many different aspects the title brings to the table. The game is primarily designed with a focus on multiplayer interaction, with its progression and boss encounters intended for cooperative play. Nevertheless, FromSoftware has also provided players with the option to embark on solo expeditions.
So, a pertinent question may arise: is it possible to engage with the game in offline mode? The answer is yes, you can enjoy Elden Ring Nightreign offline after enabling a specific setting.
Here are more details regarding Nightreign's offline gameplay and how to access it.
Playing Elden Ring Nightreign in offline mode, explained
Nightreign provides a great feature to toggle between offline and online modes in-game. However, you are required to choose the preferred option before loading up your saved file. To do that, follow the steps below:
- From the in-game main menu, proceed to the System settings.
- Go to the Network options.
- Set the Launch Setting to 'Play Offline.'
After you've finished adjusting the settings, restart the game, and it will boot up into offline mode. Subsequently, hop on to your game file and go to Expeditions from the Roundtable Hold.
Then, in the Matchmaking Settings, set the Expedition Type to Single Player. After that, you can choose your preferred expedition and commence. As you must play the game solo in the offline mode, you need to tackle the difficult bosses and the environment without any help from NPCs or summons.
Furthermore, you can also boot up the game without any internet connection, and the offline mode will be enabled automatically. Following that, you can go for solo expeditions.
What to expect when playing Elden Ring Nightreign in offline mode
Nightreign is supposed to be played in co-op, as the progression system during expeditions is greatly enhanced by team dynamics and collaborative efforts. Meanwhile, when engaging in offline mode, you go on solo expedition runs, where swiftly defeating the resilient bosses to acquire Runes becomes considerably more difficult, thereby complicating the leveling-up process.
Although you can undertake the runs alone, this approach does not provide the most optimal experience. Additionally, the rewards at the conclusion (Relics) remain consistent, regardless of whether you play solo or in a group.
If you thrive on challenges and are passionate about completing difficult games, engaging in solo play can yield a sense of accomplishment. However, aside from this, the heightened level of difficulty encountered in offline mode may not justify the effort involved.
