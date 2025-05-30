How to get sacred flasks in Elden Ring Nightreign

Sacred flasks in Elden Ring Nightreign are extremely essential, as they are the primary way to heal yourself during an expedition. While you only get three of them after starting a run, you can look for specific places to obtain additional flasks. Increasing the maximum number of sacred flasks can incridibly assist you while fighting the Nightlords.

Here are the details on how you can increase the sacred flask numbers during an expedition in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Getting sacred flasks in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

The church symbol on the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

After starting an expedition, you only carry three sacred flasks for healing purposes. To increase the number, you must navigate to the churches and select the prompt "add charges to flask."

Open the in-game map and look for the church symbol with a golden hue. This means that a sacred flask charge is available to get there. After you're done collecting, the color of the church symbol will turn grey.

It should be noted that each church on the map only boasts one charge. Furthermore, you cannot get more flasks from the same church on Day 2. You must travel to the other parts of the map and look for more churches.

These places are usually free of enemies, so collecting the flask shouldn't be an issue. However, some of them do have several rats, but pretty easy to deal with. Additionally, you can break the boxes in the churches to get additional loot.

Best way to get more sacred flasks in Elden Ring Nightreign

Having more than six charges to the flask is recommended on day three (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Stacking up the healing flasks to a high number, preferably more than six, can be pretty beneficial during the Nightlord battle on day three. Collecting more charges in the sacred flask requires you to maneuver around the map methodically, as multiple churches are available.

A good strategy can be approaching an expedition focusing on the churches. For example, after beginning the run, you can quickly gain level two from the nearest Grace and mark the nearest church to your location. Following that, you can clear the smaller camps and mini-bosses on your path. Then, apply the same method until the circle comes to a close.

This makes farming Runes and getting more sacred flasks efficient. In the end, you'll have enough level and sacred flask to complete the expeditions with ease. Although the RNG factors in the game, meaning the location of the churches may not favor you, it's still a good approach.

