Every character in Catalyst Black

Catalyst Black has been in Early Access since August 2020 but will soon have a full launch with a small host of characters.

Players can now pre-register for Catalyst Black on their iOS and Android devices. By doing this, they will be notified when the game is live, so they can pick their favorite character to storm the battlefield right away.

Catalyst Black will launch with a roster of five characters. The roster is sure to expand sooner rather than later. However, for the time being, these five characters will be the backbone of the game.

All five characters in Catalyst Black at launch

Catalyst Black is set to arrive on May 25, 2022. This gives players plenty of time to look over the list of characters coming into the game and decide which one they might main.

These five characters will all come with a list of specific moves and their own personalities. Expect more as additional content after the game launches, but until then, here are all five characters:

1) Sunder

A look at Sunder in Catalyst Black (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Sunder is a Primal full of aggression. His powers are the Leap Slam, Breath of Rage, and Primal Roar.

The Leap Slam is a typical ground slam that damages nearby foes, while Breath of Rage sends out a frontal beam of energy that deals damage. Primal Roar unleashes a mighty howl that sees this character grow stronger and faster.

Characters also come with a basic attack, and Sunder's is Slash. This attack uses his claws to strike his victims with the intense rage fueled by his Primal aggression and the mask that calls upon him.

2) Issia

Issia arrives with ice-cold brutality (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Issia is an ice-based character. Deep Freeze, Polar Vortex, and Wing Sweep are the three powers she comes with. Her primary attack is known as Glacial Torrent and lets out a freezing shroud of ice that damages enemies.

When it comes to her more powerful attacks, Deep Freeze kicks things off by encasing Issia in ice. This damages any nearby enemies. Meanwhile, Polar Vortex sends a blizzard to a particular location and causes AOE damage.

Wing Sweep is the final power. It is an attack that sends a blast of cold wind ahead of her. Anyone caught in the path of the attack is hit by the icy wind and takes massive damage.

3) Nock

Nock is considered the stuff of legend (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Nock is a Primal that is found in children's stories within the Catalyst Black lore. Its main attack is called Zoom!. This sees Nock dash forward and hit enemies with its incredible speed.

Faster!, Poof!, and Watch This! are Nock's three powers. They are all speed-based, with Faster! having two actions. It sets enemies on fire and increases Nock's overall speed.

Poof! is a teleportation maneuver. Nock is sent to a specified location that wounds any nearby enemies during the transportation process. This is a good move to deal damage and escape possible retaliation.

The final power, Watch This!, sends a massive area of effect fireball at enemies. It explodes on impact and deals a ton of damage to anyone caught within the blast zone.

4) Torden

Torden is the protector of Catalyst Black (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Torden is a Catalyst Black Primal who takes pride in his abilities as a protector. Smash is his basic strike. It sends his giant hammer into nearby enemies, dealing solid damage.

His powers are Thunderbolt, Reckoning, and Guardian. Thunderbolt is exactly how it sounds. A bolt of lightning strikes an area, and anyone caught in that area is damaged.

Reckoning is a movement power that teleports Torden from one place to another with the strike of his hammer. Then comes Guardian, the first defensive power. It shields nearby allies within a particular radius.

5) Jainx

Jainx was the last Primal revealed for Catalyst Black (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Jainx is the fifth and final character on the Catalyst Black roster for now. Jainx's primary attack is named Violent Pierce. He has a spear that he thrusts forward, attacking anyone in front of him.

The brutal warrior also comes with the powers Savage Charge, Corral, and Dread.

Savage Charge sees him collide with an enemy, dragging them wherever he moves on the battlefield. Corral also moves enemies about, pulling them in the center of the AOE, and injuring them when they are pulled. Lastly, Dread restores health to allies after draining it from enemies.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh