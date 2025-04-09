Every dead drop location in Schedule 1

In Schedule 1, building your empire isn’t just about what you produce it's also about knowing where to pick things up. Once you start placing orders through your in-game phone (usually via a guy named Albert Hoover), you’ll get a message with a Dead Drop location. These drops are scattered all around Hyland Point and usually come in the form of small hatches on walls tucked away in alleys or back streets.

Ad

Some are easy to spot, while others take a bit of street-smarts and exploration to find. If you’re tired of wandering around blindly, here’s a full breakdown of all known Dead Drop spots in the game, including the directions.

List of all dead drop locations in Schedule 1

These drops are scattered all around Hyland Point and usually come in the form of small hatches on walls, tucked away in alleys or back streets.

Ad

Trending

1) Alleyway Behind the Grocery Store

This one is a bit of a maze. After you get a message that says, “Collect Dead Drop behind the Grocery Store,” don’t bother looking for the store on the map, it won’t be marked.

Drop dead location behind grocery store (Image via TVGS)

Instead, head past Koyama Chemical Company and Taco Ticklers until you find an ATM. Turn right into a small alley just past the ATM. Follow that path until you reach the hatch. It’s not marked clearly, so be sure to look closely at the wall.

Ad

2) Behind the Laundromat

This spot is sneakily hidden between the Warehouse and the Laundromat. There’s a small alley that runs between the two buildings. Head down that and keep an eye on the walls — the hatch is at the back. It’s easy to miss if you’re in a rush, but once you find it, it becomes a handy pickup point.

3) Behind the Motel Office

There's a drop hidden behind the Motel in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Another reliable drop is tucked behind the Motel. Walk between the Motel and the office building next to it, then take a left. You’ll spot the hatch against the rear wall. It’s a straightforward one once you know where to look.

Ad

4) Crimson Canary Back Alley

This one's located near the Crimson Canary nightclub, just beside The Butterbox. To find the drop, head into the alley between Crimson Canary and the building called Les Ordures Puantes. Keep your eyes on the right-hand wall — the hatch is mounted there. It’s a solid mid-city pickup spot.

Read more: How to use the money glitch in Schedule 1

5) North Arcade Wall

Head across the bridge over the canal and immediately duck into the first alleyway on the left. Then go right again, walk past the drums stacked along the way, and look for the hatch on the north side of the arcade. This drop can feel like a bit of a labyrinth to reach, but it’s worth learning.

Ad

6) Pawn Shop West Wall

This location is in the same general area as the Taco Ticklers and the Motel. Head toward the Pawn Shop, and you’ll see a signboard and a trash bin near it. Just past that, on the west wall of the building, is the hatch. It’s tucked in plain sight, which makes it a great quick stop when you’re doing multiple pickups.

7) Skate Park Wall

Ad

Just across from Thompson Construction & Demo is the Skate Park. The entrance is located directly on a small wall that faces the road. It's one of the simpler ones to remember because it's so obvious.

8) Taco Ticklers Exterior Wall

This one is close to the well-known Taco Ticklers location. Take the first left turn after passing the Taco Ticklers building on your left.

Right around the corner from Taco Ticklers, there's a drop spot hidden in plain sight (Image via TVGS)

The hatch is nestled next to a green pillar, so look for it. Since this region is usually packed with other spots of interest, it's a wonderful drop to check throughout your regular circle.

Ad

9) Under the West Bridge

This drop, which is beneath the West Bridge, is arguably the most hidden in the game. Climb into the canal and follow the way below to reach it. Although it's remote, it's a good place to pick up if you're already in the west.

Learning where these drop points are can save you a ton of time, and once you memorize the routes, pickups become second nature. Whether you’re just starting to build your operation or already scaling up production, having this knowledge puts you a step ahead in the gritty world of Schedule 1.

Ad

Also read: How to play co-op in Schedule 1

Check out our other Schedule 1 articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.