Every Destiny 2 destination material change coming in Season 19 

The latest TWAB for Destiny 2 update went live a while ago, and Bungie announced numerous changes for the upcoming season. After major controversial announcements on Divinity next season, the community has been looking forward to this week's blog post, especially regarding the weapon changes.

However, there's more to the game's sandbox than nerfs and buffs, as the economy will play a significant factor in the coming days. Starting Season 19, players will witness destination materials removed from most exchanges. However, the remaining ones will still have their usage on the Master Cryptarch.

The following article will list all the changes coming to the destination materials in Destiny 2 Season 19.

All destination material changes and their effects on the Destiny 2 economy in the future

As most of the player base already knows, destination materials have played a significant part in exchanging level-up materials and other currencies. However, knowing this, Bungie has announced that they will move forward by keeping new and returning players in mind.

Bungie @Bungie



🤖 bung.ie/3MxjuZW This week at Bungie we're back with a bit of a hefty TWAB, including some weapons and the economy changes mentioned last week. This week at Bungie we're back with a bit of a hefty TWAB, including some weapons and the economy changes mentioned last week.🤖 bung.ie/3MxjuZW https://t.co/hQTBOt5ufR

Their main goal is to reduce the amount of currency each player has to keep track of. This will also help reduce the game's economic system's cognitive load placed on a player. Hence, starting Season 19, the following destination materials will no longer be obtainable:

Helium Filaments.

Dusklight Shards.

Spinmetal Leaves.

Glacial Starwort.

Microphasic Datalattice.

Baryon Boughs.

While the materials mentioned above will become unobtainable from next season, the current player base will still be able to use them in various ways. When it comes to exchanging different materials, Master Rahool will still exchange them until the Guardians run out, eventually clearing their own inventory space in the process.

Master Rahool cryptarch (Image via Destiny 2)

Each material, such as Glimmer, will be sold at a lower price by the Cryptarch. For example, players can buy a 5000 stack of Glimmers for 20 destination materials. However, someone with less than 20 materials can choose to exchange one material for 250 Glimmers.

Once all materials get exchanged, there will be no sources of obtaining them anymore.

Dark Fragments from Petra Venj (Image via Destiny 2)

New items will also be added to Master Rahool's wish list, as he will start accepting other resources such as Dark Fragments, Phantasmal Fragments, and Herealways Pieces.

Enhancement Prisms and Ascendant Shards will see the removal of destination materials from their listing, only to be replaced by Legendary Shards.

Other sources for high stacks of Glimmer in Destiny 2 Season 19

Starting Season 19, Bungie will be making Heroic Public Events the primary source of Glimmer drops. Each incursion on the EDZ, or any planet for that matter, will be worth the grind, as average runs will drop a total of 3300 to 4645 Glimmers, while Heroic runs will drop 10,000 to 12,500 Glimmers.

Public Event on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the numbers mentioned above are without taking Glimmer boost mods or other bonuses into account.

Price of Exotics

After Season 19 starts, only Master Rahool will have use for whatever destination materials a player will have left in their inventory. Hence, the Exotics within the Monuments to the Lost Lights, especially the ones with destination materials, will have their costs replaced with Legendary Shards.

Monument to the Lost Light material requirement (Image via Destiny 2)

Materials within Banshee's inventory, such as Enhancement Prisms, Upgrade Modules, and Ascendant Shards, will have destination materials removed from their price tags, alongside no further changes.

Poll : 0 votes