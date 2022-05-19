Every Leader-type Survivor in Evil Dead: The Game, ranked

Evil Dead: The Game is finally out and players can choose from four different classes of Survivors that can each benefit their team in different ways. The four types are: Leader, Warrior, Hunter, and Support.

Of course, every team needs a Leader, and this class benefits the team members by boosting their stats and helping lead the team to victory against the Kandarian Demon.

Evil Dead: The Game can be quite a challenge to overcome, and it's up to the players to work together. This asymmetrical horror game can get more difficult as the game drags on and going in without a proper strategy can be detrimental.

After all, the Survivors have many objectives that they need to complete if they want to save mankind from the demons, and they are going to need a powerful Leader.

A ranked list of Leader Survivors in Evil Dead: The Game, ranked

Evil Dead: The Game is an asymmetrical survival horror game that pits a team of four Survivors against another player controlling a Kandarian Demon.

The Survivors have to find three pieces of a map, locate the Lost Pages and Kandarian Dagger and use the dagger to defeat the Dark Ones. Finally, they need to defend the Necronomicon, while the Demon has to stop them no matter what.

This may sound like a lot for players to overcome, and it is. Therefore, choosing the right team composition is going to be paramount to the player's success. Because with each passing minute, the Demon levels up and becomes stronger.

So, Evil Dead: The Game players are racing against a 30-minute timer, as well as a powerful enemy. Here are the best Leader-type Survivors to help players accomplish the task.

3) Lord Arthur

In Evil Dead: The Game, Lord Arthur specializes in dealing damage to the Deadites by way of melee combat. He starts each round with a sword and boosts his comrade's melee attack power with a special aura.

Skills:

The Lord's Wrath: When activated, this ability increases the damage inflicted by your melee attacks and those of your nearby teammates, in addition to reducing fear levels; if Lord Arthur has a sword, he inflicts extra damage.

When activated, this ability increases the damage inflicted by your melee attacks and those of your nearby teammates, in addition to reducing fear levels; if Lord Arthur has a sword, he inflicts extra damage. Weapon Master: Heavy Attacks: You and all teammates within the aura's radius deal increased damage with heavy melee attacks; start the match with a sword.

Heavy Attacks: You and all teammates within the aura's radius deal increased damage with heavy melee attacks; start the match with a sword. Weapon Master: Light Attacks: You and all teammates within the aura's radius deal increased damage with light melee attacks.

Light Attacks: You and all teammates within the aura's radius deal increased damage with light melee attacks. Fuel The Fire: If you perform a finisher while The Lord's Wrath is active, the ability lasts longer.

Team compositions that have more melee-centered characters can do great with him on their side, but he lacks in helping with support for ranged characters which makes him last on the list.

2) Annie Knowby

What Lord Arthur does for melee damage, Annie Knowby brings to the table for ranged power in Evil Dead: The Game. She can help to boost her teammates' ranged damage as well as dole out powerful attacks that can knock her enemies back and keep them at bay.

Skills:

Hit 'Em Where It Hurts: When activated, this skill increases ranged damage from Annie and any teammates who are near her.

When activated, this skill increases ranged damage from Annie and any teammates who are near her. Howitzer: You and all teammates within this aura's effect radius deal more damage with ranged weapons.

You and all teammates within this aura's effect radius deal more damage with ranged weapons. Haymaker: Attacks by you and your teammates within this aura's effect radius cause more damage to the balance bar of basic evil units.

Attacks by you and your teammates within this aura's effect radius cause more damage to the balance bar of basic evil units. Slugger: Attacks by you and your teammates within this aura's effect radius cause more damage to the balance bar of elite and boss evil units.

The thing that makes Annie a bit better than Arthur and gets her to the number 2 spot is that she helps to stagger enemies and is not as dependant upon a specific weapon (Lord Arthur's sword). This allows her to thrive with the best ranged weapon for the job.

1) Ash Williams (Ash Vs Evil Dead)

Ash Williams can really help players of Evil Dead: the Game on his team by providing the entire team with a damage boost. Not specific to just a ranged or melee build, his aura can help each person on the team by boosting their damage.

Ash can also help his team resist fear, which can keep the Demon at a significant disadvantage as it won't be able to possess the Survivors as easily.

Skills:

Show Up And Blow Up: Active skill that generates an explosion, damaging enemies' balance bar.

Active skill that generates an explosion, damaging enemies' balance bar. El Jefe: An aura that affects all survivors within range, increasing their fear resistance and the damage they inflict.

An aura that affects all survivors within range, increasing their fear resistance and the damage they inflict. Old Friend: Start the match with a chainsaw.

Start the match with a chainsaw. El Jefe Grande: Enhances your aura's effects when you perform a finisher or dismember an enemy.

Not being restricted to a certain damage type and becoming stronger when performing finishers, rockets Ash to the top of the Leader charts. No matter the team composition, any group of Survivors can look for Ash to help them through the thick of it all and defeat the Kandarian Demon in Evil Dead: The Game.

