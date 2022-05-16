Every mission reward in Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game lets players control iconic heroes from the franchise and take on some of its most dangerous villains.

Multiple missions re-enact certain moments from the Evil Dead franchise. Players can just in on their own to complete these missions and unlock a set of rewards.

The survival horror game comes with five solo missions that players can participate in outside of the basic team-based mode. These missions must be played in order and will provide new Survivors, outfits, and more.

Each mission reward available in Evil Dead: The Game

Every mission in the game provides two rewards once it has been finished. One of those will be a recording that helps further along the lore of Evil Dead for those that may not be familiar.

1) If You Love Someone, Set Them Free…With a Chainsaw

The page for the first mission in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

The missions in Evil Dead: The Game consist of five chapters and are rather long. The first, known as If You Love Someone, Set Them Free...With A Chainsaw provides the following rewards:

Ash Williams

Knowby Recording 1

There are no checkpoints, so it can be a tough task getting these demon-infested objectives completed without dying and having to start over. Those who persevere will receive the infamous Ash Williams as a Survivor.

2) Party Down!

A look at the Party Down! mission page (Image via Saber Interactive)

Mission two delivers a heavy focus on driving. The driving mechanics in the game are what one would expect, with the ability to run over Demons and Deadites. These are the rewards for completing it:

Funeral Attire

Knowby Recording 2

Players will unlock an alternate skin after finishing Party Down! This can be used in multiplayer, letting the character stand out from the pack.

3) Kill 'Em All

Kill 'Em All is the most action-packed mission in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

Kill 'Em All is a brutal mission that gives players a 12-minute timer to rid the map of the possessed with some a challenging boss battle at the end. This is one is all about sending the Demons back to hell and rewards the following:

Amanda Fisher

Knowby Recording 3

Amanda Fisher was one of the main characters in the Ash vs. Evil Dead television series. This police officer is a Hunter-class Survivor who comes with ranged buffs and deals big damage.

4) It's Not Gonna Let Us Go!

This is the page for the fourth mission (Image via Saber Interactive)

Pablo is a great support character that players take on the role of in this mission. He is also the unlockable character at the end, along with another Knowby Recoding to understand exactly what is happening:

Pablo Simon Bolivar

Knowby Recording 4

The Survivor has shields and shield regeneration to provide for himself and his allies. This tough mission requires using his abilities, and they come in very handy during multiplayer sessions.

5) Homecoming King

Homecoming King is the final solo mission in Evil Dead: The Game (Image via Saber Interactive)

The final mission of Evil Dead: The Game is Homecoming King. Playing as Lord Arthur, gamers will need to fight through the hordes of the dead while finding items to help send the lord back home and receive the following rewards:

Lord Arthur

Knowby Recording 5

It is hands down the hardest mission in the game, but it unlocks Lord Arthur and his incredible melee capabilities. His dodging and counterattacks are wonderful to use in close-up fights.

