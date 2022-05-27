Every update to Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Rebirth Island has received numerous updates throughout its time in the spotlight in Call of Duty: Warzone. With the recent release of Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, players will see many changes, not just to the standard Battle Royale mode, but to Rebirth Island as well. There are two different updates to Rebirth Island that can greatly change how players will need to play during matches.

For those new to Call of Duty: Warzone, Rebirth Island is a much smaller battle royale map that only supports up to 40 players in a match. This is significantly smaller than a standard game with 120 players, and to compensate for this, the map size has been reduced. With this smaller map, different strategies and metas evolve due to a greater amount of close-quarters combat. Players will definitely need to adapt if they are coming from the game's standard mode.

Every update made to Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

With every season of Call of Duty: Warzone, players are given a special mid-season update called Reloaded. Though these updates are not nearly as heavy on content as an actual season, they still provide players with many quality of life adjustments and other useful changes. In Season 3 Reloaded, players are given changes to gun balancing and, of course, changes to Rebirth Island that definitely affects how playing on the map feels to a player.

Increased player health in Rebirth Island

Over the course of Warzone's many seasons and metas, one thing that players have felt is that the time to kill (TTK) has always been too quick. Because of this, some players felt that they did not have the time required to react to getting shot at.

However, in Season 3 Reloaded, player health in all modes has been increased to 150 HP, except for Iron Trials, where it is 250. This should help to change the meta greatly as players will not go down so easily when starting an engagement.

Rebirth Island Occupation Scan in-game event

With the addition of the new radar towers to Rebirth Island, there is clearly going to be a new game mechanic that will affect every single player. At certain points during the match, players will receive an alert that there is an Occupation Scan. When this happens, all players must go prone immediately to avoid detection from the radar that will scan the entirety of the island.

When the scan goes off, players who are not prone will have their location revealed to everyone in the area on the Tac Map and minimap. However, this effect will only last for a short time, but will surely keep players vigilant when they run to their favorite hiding spots around the island.

[[REDACTED]] Protocols to Begin

In a recent blog post for Season 3 Reloaded, it was heavily hinted that there would be an upcoming event involving the radar and mercenaries. While it is not known exactly what is going to happen, it was disclosed in the blog that there may be evidence of a planned attack against Rebirth Island and that the radar towers have been compromised. Interested players should stay tuned for further updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S