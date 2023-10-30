Every weapon buff and nerf in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Apex Legends Season 19, titled Ignite, is right around the horizon, and Respawn Entertainment has released detailed patch notes covering the interesting lore surrounding the new Legend, Conduit, critical anti-cheat improvements, unique ranked features, and more.
Substantial game balance changes, weapon adjustments, and other additions are expected to transform the gaming experience profoundly. Weapon buffs and nerfs are critical for maintaining gunfight balance and assuring an ever-changing meta. These changes improve player choice by encouraging a more equal selection rate and reducing weapon discrepancies.
In this article, we will discuss all the weapon changes implemented in the new season.
All weapon adjustments in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
Apex Legends Season 19, Ignite, will introduce adjustments to six weapons, and they are listed below:
30-30 Repeater
- Increased hipfire spread
Bocek Bow
- Faster initial draw speed
- Select Fire button now toggles Shatter Caps
- Tightened Shatter Caps blast pattern
Charge Rifle
- Improved bullet drop ballistics
- Increased projectile size
Hemlok
- Damage reduced to 21 (was 22)
Longbow DMR
- Increased projectile size
Sentinel
- Increased Amped Shot projectile size
All new Legends balancing in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite
1) Bangalore
Double Time (Passive ability)
- Reduced duration from 3s to 2s
Smoke Launcher (Tactical ability)
- Smoke lifetime reduced from 23s to 18s
Rolling Thunder (Ultimate ability)
- Stun duration reduced from 8s to 6s
2) Catalyst
Piercing Spikes (Tactical ability)
- Core no longer blocks projectiles, allowing bullets to pass through
- Max in-world count reduced to 2 (was 3)
- Throw range decreased by about 50%
Dark Veil (Ultimate ability)
- The cooldown now starts after the wall comes down
- Reduced lifetime to 25s (was 30s)
3) Pathfinder
Insider Knowledge (Passive ability)
- Can now scan Care Packages after allies have already scanned them
4) Wraith
Voices from the Void (Passive ability)
- Reduced look time required to trigger, which will make the ability feel more reliable and consistent.
5) Newcastle
Castle Wall (Ultimate ability)
- Reduced recovery time on landing
- Increased max leap height
6) Revenant
Forged Shadows (Ultimate ability)
- Reduced time extension window for assists from 30s to 3s
7) Vantage
Sniper’s Mark (Ultimate ability)
- The bullet count increased from 5 to 6
What are the abilities of the new Legend Conduit?
Conduit, Apex Legends' 25th Legend, is a supporting character with unique and powerful abilities.
Savior's Speed (Passive ability)
- Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.
Radiant Transfer (Tactical ability)
- Blast your ally with energy, regenerating temporary shields for them when in danger.
Energy Barricade (Ultimate ability)
- Deploy an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.
Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite will be available on October 31, 2023, at 10 am PT.