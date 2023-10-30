Every weapon buff and nerf in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Apex Legends Season 19, titled Ignite, is right around the horizon, and Respawn Entertainment has released detailed patch notes covering the interesting lore surrounding the new Legend, Conduit, critical anti-cheat improvements, unique ranked features, and more.

Substantial game balance changes, weapon adjustments, and other additions are expected to transform the gaming experience profoundly. Weapon buffs and nerfs are critical for maintaining gunfight balance and assuring an ever-changing meta. These changes improve player choice by encouraging a more equal selection rate and reducing weapon discrepancies.

In this article, we will discuss all the weapon changes implemented in the new season.

All weapon adjustments in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

Apex Legends Season 19, Ignite, will introduce adjustments to six weapons, and they are listed below:

30-30 Repeater

Increased hipfire spread

Bocek Bow

Faster initial draw speed

Select Fire button now toggles Shatter Caps

Tightened Shatter Caps blast pattern

Charge Rifle

Improved bullet drop ballistics

Increased projectile size

Hemlok

Damage reduced to 21 (was 22)

Longbow DMR

Increased projectile size

Sentinel

Increased Amped Shot projectile size

All new Legends balancing in Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite

1) Bangalore

Double Time (Passive ability)

Reduced duration from 3s to 2s

Smoke Launcher (Tactical ability)

Smoke lifetime reduced from 23s to 18s

Rolling Thunder (Ultimate ability)

Stun duration reduced from 8s to 6s

2) Catalyst

Piercing Spikes (Tactical ability)

Core no longer blocks projectiles, allowing bullets to pass through

Max in-world count reduced to 2 (was 3)

Throw range decreased by about 50%

Dark Veil (Ultimate ability)

The cooldown now starts after the wall comes down

Reduced lifetime to 25s (was 30s)

3) Pathfinder

Insider Knowledge (Passive ability)

Can now scan Care Packages after allies have already scanned them

4) Wraith

Voices from the Void (Passive ability)

Reduced look time required to trigger, which will make the ability feel more reliable and consistent.

5) Newcastle

Castle Wall (Ultimate ability)

Reduced recovery time on landing

Increased max leap height

6) Revenant

Forged Shadows (Ultimate ability)

Reduced time extension window for assists from 30s to 3s

7) Vantage

Sniper’s Mark (Ultimate ability)

The bullet count increased from 5 to 6

What are the abilities of the new Legend Conduit?

Conduit, Apex Legends' 25th Legend, is a supporting character with unique and powerful abilities.

Savior's Speed (Passive ability)

Gain a burst of speed when running toward a teammate out of Tactical range.

Radiant Transfer (Tactical ability)

Blast your ally with energy, regenerating temporary shields for them when in danger.

Energy Barricade (Ultimate ability)

Deploy an array of shield-jamming devices that damage and slow enemies.

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite will be available on October 31, 2023, at 10 am PT.